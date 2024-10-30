Democrats hear from former US treasurer

Taking action and getting out the vote were the themes for about 60 people attending the “Save our Democracy” rally at Morrow County Democratic Headquarters in Cardington on Oct. 21. The honored guest speaker was Mary Ellen Withrow who served as United States treasurer from 1994-2001.

Withrow looked back on her career in politics which began when a teacher encouraged her to run for the Elgin district school board in Marion County. Her next position was serving as Marion County treasurer from 1977-1983, followed by treasurer for the State of Ohio from 1983-1994. She was United States treasurer from 1994-2001 and continues to advocate for women in politics.

An accomplishment she recalled was initiating the STAR Ohio State Treasury Asset Reserve. It is an investment pool that allows municipalities, school districts, and other government entities to invest in high grade securities. It has Standard and Poor’s highest rating and offers high yields due to the large pool of investors. The state is still using STAR Ohio for local investments.

Withrow noted two accomplishments when she was U.S. treasurer were creating the Sacajawea dollar coin and the collectable quarters representing each state.

“I surely appreciate all the people running for office,” said Withrow. “Politics is hard work. If you don’t work, you won’t make it in politics. We need to work like crazy the next two weeks to keep the government we have.”

Asked about Kamala Harris, Withrow said, “I think she’s wonderful. When I heard her first speech I thought, ‘We don’t have to be worried.’ I’ve been so impressed with her and also with Walz.”

Marion resident Christian Pearson spoke with enthusiasm to the crowd about his experience as the youngest Ohio delegate to the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in August this year. Pearson, a Marion Harding High School senior, learned there was an opportunity to attend the Democratic caucus in Marion last February when they were choosing DNC delegates. He was encouraged to give a speech at the caucus by Marion Mayor Scott Schertzer and was chosen to be a delegate after receiving a standing ovation following his speech.

Recently, he has been working as an intern for Sherrod Brown. He is reaching out asking people to volunteer, knocking on doors and making calls. Pearson said he encourages people to do their own research on candidates and issues. He added that it is important to listen to people and meet people where they are.

“We’re in the fight for the soul of Ohio and the country,” said Pearson. “There is something everyone can do whether calling or knocking on doors.”

Other speakers who talked briefly were Craig Swartz, who is running for Ohio House of Representatives; Rhonda Johnson, who is a retired teacher and candidate for the Ohio State School Board; and Irene Lin who represented Sen. Brown.

Lin read a letter from Brown to Morrow County voters stating he will continue to be pro-worker and to stand up for veterans. Brown added he has taken on drug companies, big oil companies, and big banks while he works for the people of Ohio. When Ohio workers’ pensions were lost, Brown fought to get them back. He has worked with Republicans to pass the law to give law enforcement the tools they need to crack down on fentanyl trafficking.

Retired teacher and Cardington resident Rick Fryman spoke about the Democratic American dream which he believes is still possible for all.

“I wake up every morning being happy to live in this country,” Fryman said. “The state of our country is strong as we build our infrastructure. Opportunities abound for anyone who wants to work.”

Democrat Vice Chairman Mike Porter thanked all those who were working hard for Democrats this season. He gave special thanks to Lea Ann Maceyko for her work in helping to organize the meeting. Lindsey Kohlenburg spoke for the Democratic women and recognized Marjorie Graham, of Edison, for her many years in getting people to the polls, making calls, and many other volunteer efforts.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel. She can be reached at [email protected].