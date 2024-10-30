Children receive winter coats

For the eighth year in a row, children in the four Morrow County school districts will receive warm winter coats thanks to the Coats 4 Children organization in Columbus. Brenda Harden, of the Morrow County Food Pantry, and Jodi Hayes, of Dream Big and United Way, have coordinated the program with Beverly Robinson, of Coats 4 Children, since 2017.

Robinson shared a letter she received from Northmor Elementary School counselor Sarah Creswell, thanking her for the program.

“Every year I am grateful for the opportunity to give warm winter coats to our students. It’s a positive interaction for the kids, their families and me. I’m glad to know our families do not need to make the financial choice between warm winter coats or paying a bill,” said Creswell.

“Your generosity extends beyond the moment the student receives the coat,” Creswell added. “I use your selfless giving as a catalyst for creating a culture of kindness. I speak about your generosity and model how to express gratitude for people who give their time, talents, and possessions for the benefit of others. Our kids are then challenged to find a way to share their time and talents with others, too.”

Robinson said all these warm winter coats are brand new. She works with businesses and organizations every year to purchase coats and receives some coats from stores as donations.

The best thing about the program, Robinson said, is that after the coats are delivered to schools, the principals, teachers, and guidance counselors contact the parent or guardian of a child in need of a warm coat.

The parent or guardian then stops at the school to pick up the new coat for their child. The child returns to school the next day in their new coat in their proper size ready for winter weather. This keeps the child’s dignity intact as well as providing them with a winter coat to help keep them healthy in the cold Ohio winters.

Harden found out about the program when she met Robinson at a meeting a few years ago. When she heard about the program, she felt it was something that would benefit Morrow County children, and Robinson said yes and was happy to partner with United Way to begin the program for the county school districts. Morrow County is the farthest north the Coats 4 Children organization goes outside the Columbus area.

The four Morrow County school districts are part of 14 school districts which receive coats. Along with school partnerships, Coats 4 Children partners with many organizations, churches, and agencies to provide coats. Robinson said a total of 85 coats were distributed to children in Morrow County.

“Our community partnership is each of us doing our small part to create a lasting impact in the hearts of our Ohio children,” said Robinson.

Robinson founded the organization 17 years ago. She said thousands of children in central Ohio have received coats from the program. She believes every child deserves to be warm and protected from the winter weather.

For more information, visit https://coats4children.org.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel. She can be reached at [email protected].