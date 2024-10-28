Northmor perfect in regular season

The Northmor football put the finishing touches on a perfect 10-0 regular season and clinched the outright KMAC championship on Friday when they traveled to Loudonville and picked up a 50-0 victory.

The Golden Knights took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a 21-yard rushing score by Cowin Becker and one of 13 yards by Carson Campbell. Becker added scores of 47 and 63 yards in the second quarter, while Campbell had a 13-yard rushing score and quarterback A.J. Bower hit Jax Wenger for a 37-yard touchdown, as the team extended its lead to 42-0 going into the break.

With a running clock in the second half, Northmor got a short run by Tanner Miley in the third quarter and added a safety in the fourth to finish on top by 50.

Becker ran for 154 yards in the game, while Campbell added 82. Bower hit on all seven of his pass attempts for 118 yards, while Miley was 2-of-8 for 35 yards in relief. Wenger had three catches for 60 yards to lead the team’s receivers.

Highland Scots

Highland was tied at Ontario on Friday late in the first half, but the home team closed out the half with a field goal to take a 10-7 lead into the break and then pulled away for a 33-7 decision to finish the Scot season at 3-7, 2-5 in conference play.

After falling behind 7-0 in the first period, the Scots responded with a short scoring pass from Kolton Stover to Kadyn Reichenbach to tie the score. However, they would not be able to get back on the board. Ontario extended their lead to 16-7 by the end of the third quarter and then added 17 more points in the fourth to take the decision.

Stover hit on 17-of-27 passes for 154 yards for Highland and also ran for 18. Reichenbach had five catches for 74 yards, while Cooper Young added six receptions for 38.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS