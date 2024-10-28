MG teams off to state

Both Mount Gilead cross country teams advanced to the Division III state meet when they took part in the Pickerington North regional on Saturday.

The boys finished with 52 points to top the 17-team field. Second-place Fredericktown had 86. Will Baker added a regional championship to his individual accolades, as he finished first with a time of 15:08.21 in the race.

Owen Hershner took 12th place in 16:29.09 and Nolan Hershner ran 20th in 16:54.01. Henry Bartlett took 23rd in 16:55.58, while Tommy Emberg ran 28th in 17:06.68 to round out the team’s top five. Also, Gage Bowersmith took 62nd place in 18:00.66 and Liam Stalnaker claimed 93rd in 18:29.09.

In the girls’ race, Mount Gilead edged Northmor for the fifth and final state meet spot by the slimmest of margins. Both teams recorded 168 points, so the placement of each team’s sixth runner was used as criteria. For the Indians, that placer was 68th in scoring runners; while Northmor’s was 69th — giving MG the spot at Fortress Obetz on Saturday.

Kimberly Staley led Mount Gilead by placing 22nd in 20:15.02. Gwen Hershner was 37th in 20:55.37 and Haley Pfeifer took 39th in 21:00.04. Adriana Hershner picked up 67th in 22:15.81, while Danielle Pohlkotte ran 73rd in 22:26.83. Ava Baker got 92nd place in 23:42.37 and Natalie Jagger claimed 104th in 24:21.16.

The Lady Golden Knights were paced by Ryann Brinkman, who took 29th place in 20:37.57. Natalie Hunter ran 36th in 20:54.62. Kate Lehman finished 52nd in 21:28.91, Macie Witherall claimed 60th place in 22:02.71 and Veronica Kanagy took 63rd in 22:08.41. Natalie Newman finished 93rd in 23:46.82, while Hannah Ambroise placed 107th in 24:31.68.

Northmor’s boys’ team finished seventh in the Division III race with 247 points. Junior David Blunk was able to move on to the state meet thanks for placing 17th with a time of 16:46.44. Dane Creswell ran 70th in 18:11.8 and Owen Yunker placed 96th in 18:39.1, while Levi Hunter got 97th in 18:39.64. Anthony Schiebe finished 99th in 18:39.76, Vinton Naylor placed 100th in 18:40.25 and Carter Thomas finished 117th in 19:13.2.

Cardington had one runner participate in each of the Division III races. In the boys’ race, Dylan Compton placed 41st in 17:26.89. Magi Hallabrin ran in the girls’ race, where she took 49th in 21:15.97.

The Highland Lady Scots competed in the Division II girls’ race, where they placed 19th overall. Riley Matthews led the team by placing 125th in 23:14.05 and Braylin Romshak took 127th in 23:33.13, while Rose Green claimed 128th in 23:35.54. Abbie Pruett got 133rd in 24:08.73 and Brielle Gilmore finished 141st in 25:02.15. Also, Chloe Bolton placed 143rd in 25:26.75 and Aubrey Kanagy ran 147th in 27:12.6.

