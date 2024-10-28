Mount Gilead ends season with win over rivals

A powerful running game pushed Mount Gilead past visiting Cardington on Friday to close their season with a 4-6 mark, 2-5 in KMAC competition.

The Indians didn’t attempt a pass in the contest — content to let running backs Cam Vickers, Eliot Jones, Carson Barnum and Carson Trainer and quarterback Cole Fricke use their legs to pick up yards and keep the ball out of Cardington’s hands. That strategy led to 400 rushing yards, with Vickers (112), Jones (108) and Fricke (100) all reaching the century mark in yards gained.

“That all starts up front,” said head coach Mike Reid. “We’re doing a good enough job getting a good push up front that they’ve got to get some extra guys on the ball, which opens up the other stuff and allows us to set those blocks up. The cool thing about our line is they take pride in getting that push. The other thing is I’m really proud of our backs, too, because if they’re not carrying the ball, they’re blocking for each other.”

Cardington got a 17-yard run from KMAC Player of the Year Wyatt Denney on their first play from scrimmage, but the Indians shut their drive down after that and forced the to turn the ball over on downs at the MG 37.

The Mount Gilead offense would then respond with a 13-play drive that ate over seven minutes off the clock before Vickers scored on a six-yard run. He would then add a two-point run to give the Indians an 8-0 lead with 2:13 left in the first quarter.

Cardington would respond, though. Quarterback Journey Williamson found Kalin Briggs behind the MG defense and hit him in stride for a 58-yard scoring play on the final play of the opening period that narrowed the team’s deficit to an 8-6 score after their two-point attempt failed.

They would then get a stop in their own territory, turning the Indians over on downs at the Pirate 22 to get the ball back. It looked like Cardington had a good chance to move in front in the game after a 30-yard pass from Williamson to Briggs moved the ball to the MG 35 and a scramble by Williamson brought them inside the 30 to the 26, but a fumble ended that possession.

The score remained 8-6 going into the half, but Mount Gilead was able to add to their advantage on the opening possession of the third quarter. On a drive that saw Vickers break a run for 12 yards and Fricke scramble for a 16-yard gain, the Indians took the ball into the end zone for a 14-6 lead on a 34-yard run busted by Jones.

Cardington (3-7, 1-6 in KMAC play) coach Ryan Goetzman noted that mistakes such as that first half fumble hurt his team, as did their inability to shut down the MG offense in the second half.

“We needed to get a stop in the second half and we didn’t do that,” he said. “They controlled the ball and the clock in the second half. You look back at a penalty and fumble that haunted us and it wasn’t good.”

Cardington was forced to punt the ball away on their next possession after getting one first down, but then being set back by a holding call. Mount Gilead would then respond with a drive that lasted from the 4:32 mark of the third quarter all the way to the 8:48 mark of the fourth, going 93 yards in 14 plays.

Once again, their diverse array of backs proved to be crucial, as Jones had a 17-yard run and Fricke scrambled for gains of 21 and 16 yards before Vickers scored from three yards out to make it a 20-6 game.

“We were able to spread it around quite a bit,” said Reid. “Cardington played pretty tough up there in the second quarter. We made a couple adjustments in the second half and were able to move the ball. Very proud of our guys up front for getting after it; our seniors for taking leadership in this last game.”

Cardington was able to trim their deficit back to eight points at 20-12. Williamson connected with Briggs on gains of 17 and 13 yards to get them in scoring position and Briggs would then finish the drive with a seven-yard run for points with 6:09 left in regulation.

However, they would not be able to get the stop they needed to have a chance to tie things up down the stretch. The Indians fielded an onside kick attempt and used a 20-yard Barnum run to get in position for Fricke to score on a one-yard dive to provide the contest’s final points with 3:15 to go.

“Kudos to them,” said Goetzman. “They executed their game plan well. We needed to turn them over and we weren’t able to do so in the second half.”

The Indians would force a late turnover to clinch the win and send both teams into their offseason. For Goetzman, whose Pirates improved two games from last year’s performance, the message was short and simple.

“We’ve got to get back to work,” he said.

Reid looked at the win as a great way to catapult his players into the offseason after a season that saw them suffer a few hard-luck losses in closely-contested games.

‘I give credit to every single kid in the program,” he said. ‘Every single kid in the program played hard every single minute this year and that’s what made some of those games really close. We battled through injuries through the middle of the season and still played really hard. Winning this one gives our seniors a good exit from the program. That’s the one they’ll remember the rest of our lives. It gives our offseason a bit of momentum.”

