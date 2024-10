The Mount Gilead volleyball team had its season ended by Pleasant on Tuesday by scores of 25-10, 25-9 and 25-4 in the sectional round of the Division VI tournament.

Olivia Long tallied two aces in the match, as well as five digs. Cassady Irwin finished with two blocks, Lindsey Ayers added seven digs and Faith White picked up five assists.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS