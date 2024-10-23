Community gathers to celebrate monthlong reading event

Book lovers from across the area convened on Cote Winery in Mount Gilead on Sept. 24 to celebrate the finale of the monthlong Tales Across Counties (TAC) reading initiative.

“This was the inaugural year for TAC, and we are so happy with the participation and feedback we’ve received from the community,” said Cardington-Lincoln Public Library Director Kelsey Wicker, speaking on behalf of fellow directors Amee Sword (Wornstaff Memorial Public Library, Ashley), Jennifer Gliebe (Perry-Cook Memorial Public Library), Martha Wall (Selover Public Library) and Will Staub (Mount Gilead Public Library).

Guests welcomed Robin Yocum, Edgar- and Hammett Award-nominated author of the 2024 TAC book selection “The Sacrifice of Lester Yates,” for an evening filled with great wine, food and discussion. Yocum spoke about his writing process and told anecdotes from his childhood spent in southeastern Ohio and its influence on his writing. He fielded questions from attendees and later spent time chatting with guests while signing books. Paragraphs Bookstore from Mount Vernon had copies of Yocum’s books and other bookish merchandise available for purchase.

Born and raised along the banks of the Ohio River in Brilliant, Ohio, Yocum earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Bowling Green State University and eventually joined the Columbus Dispatch in 1980. He worked at the paper for 11 years, including six as the senior reporter on the investigative desk. He won more than 30 local, state, and national journalism awards in categories ranging from investigative reporting to feature writing. He skillfully draws on his life experiences to craft best-selling thrillers set in the Ohio River Valley.

Throughout the month of September, community members had the chance to participate in several TAC events related to “The Sacrifice of Lester Yates,” a thrilling tale of a race against the clock to ensure justice prevails. Participants could attend book discussions held at the libraries and one at Bunker’s Mill Winery in Cardington. Each library had free copies of the book to hand out. A “Forensic Book Investigation” trail encouraged participants to put on their detective caps and solve a crime. By visiting each library, amateur sleuths solve a piece of the puzzle for a chance to win an Amazon gift card.

“Our goal with TAC was to bring folks together from across the area who share a love of literature and reading to celebrate and support the local authors and businesses that our communities have to offer. We are spoiled to have wonderful local wineries like Cote and Bunker’s Mill just down the road from each other and renowned local authors like Robin Yocum nearby. We’re excited to start the planning process for next year’s program and look forward to welcoming even more community members, businesses, and authors to join in the celebration,” said Wicker.

TAC is a joint initiative of the Cardington-Lincoln, Mount Gilead, Perry Cook Memorial, Selover, and Wornstaff Memorial public libraries. TAC was made possible in part with support from the Ohio Arts Council, a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally and economically.

Submitted by the Cardington-Lincoln Public Library.