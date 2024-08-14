Red Cross honors volunteers, donors

Pictured are members of the Morrow County Red Cross Council. Seated, left to right are Janet Rhodebeck, Dan Rhodebeck and Susan Grundy; back row: Rita Barton, Becky Glass, Nancy Foos, Brenda Harden, Mike Vance, Rod Cook and Jackie Weaver. Dr. Allen Stojkovic, left, is presented the Karen Fishburn Stewardship Award by Jan and Dan Rhodebeck who received the award in 2023. Pictured left to right are Morrow County Red Cross volunteers who help organize blood mobiles: Wendi Bigelow, Sandy Newcomb, Walt Newcomb, Allen Stojkovic, Kelly O’Quinn, Nancy Foos, Teresa Shipman, Sally Sayers, Brenda Matthews and Travis Fox. Pictured, left to right, are blood donors who gave 10 gallons and more: Ron Swisher, Judith Metzger, Don Shroyer, Pat Rinehart, Tracy Ziegler, Don Burdsall, Beverly Arndt, Allen Stojkovic, Timothy Lastivka, Renee Ness and Bethany Peak.

The Morrow County Chapter of the American Red Cross celebrated its annual appreciation banquet at the Mount Gilead State Park July 30. Rod Cook, executive director of the East Central Ohio Chapter of American Red Cross, thanked and recognized individuals for their leadership, volunteer work and blood donations.

Cook noted that 90% of personnel in the American Red Cross are volunteers. He said the Morrow County Chapter is the only one of the 12 counties in the East Central Ohio Chapter to continue to have a strong leadership council. He praised council members, who include Rita Barton, Becky Glass, Susan Grundy, Brenda Harden, Dan and Jan Rhodebeck, Jackie Weaver and Michael Vance.

“It’s mindboggling the amount of blood you donate,” said Cook as he recognized blood donors who have given 10 gallons or more. Each 10-gallon amount has helped save 240 lives.

Red Cross Community Volunteer Leader Rita Barton added that every unit can save three people, and there are eight units (pints) in every gallon.

“Many things can be made or manufactured,” said Barton, “but they haven’t yet figured out how to make blood.”

Individuals recognized for giving 10 gallons or more include Sharon Kesley 12 gallon (97 units), Timothy Lastivka 25 gallon (200 units), Judith Metzger 14.75 gallon (118 units), Patricia Rinehart 10.625 gallon (85 units), Ron Swisher 14.87 gallon (119 units), Tracy Ziegler 12.25 gallon (98 units), Don Burdsall 17 gallon (136 units), Jack Pollard 20.5 gallon (164 units), Susan Pollard 21.625 gallon (173 units), Nancy Jesson 10.375 gallon (83 units), Dr. Allen Stojkovic 32 gallon (257 units), Beverly Arndt 15.875 gallon (127 units) and Dan Shroyer 12.875 gallon (103 units).

Barton and blood mobile coordinator Becky Glass thanked all the volunteers who helped organize, call for appointments, set up in blood mobiles, and provide snacks for the blood mobiles in the county. They include Travis Fox, Sally Sayers, Dan and Jan Rhodebeck, Jackie Weaver, Noni Wheeler, Kelly O’Quinn, Nancy Foos, Wendi Bigelow, Susan Grundy, Brenda Harden, Renee Ness, Ellen Shaw, Teresa Shipman, Brenda Matthews, Walt Newcomb and Sandy Newcomb.

The Karen Fishburn Stewardship Award was presented to Dr. Allen Stojkovic in recognition of the more than 32 gallons of blood he has given as well as his support on the Red Cross Council in previous years. Barton noted those 32 gallons have had the potential to help save the lives of 768 people. The award was presented by Dan and Janet Rhodebeck who received the award in 2023.

Stojkovic said blood donation has been a tradition in his family since his grandmother, Helen Kinkela, gave blood and encouraged him to give. He first began donating blood in college and now his daughter, Jen Trainer, is a donor as well as his brother, Ken, and cousin, Jasna, in Croatia.

Barton and Glass thanked the locations in Morrow County for their support of blood mobiles.

A total of 1553 units of blood were given this year in the county, saving 4,659 lives. Locations include St. Johns of North Woodbury, Fresh Faith Nazarene, Cardington Community Church, Mount Gilead High School, Morrow County Hospital, Mount Gilead Church of Christ, Highland High School, Marengo Community Church and Trinity United Methodist Church.

Prior to the awards presentation, volunteers enjoyed pizza provided by Pizza to Go in Marengo, Dominos, Pizzaburg, Purple Indian and Pizza Hut in Mount Gilead.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel. She can be reached at [email protected].