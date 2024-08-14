MOESC hosts fall conference

Former Ohio State football head coach and Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel speaks to attendees of the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center’s Fall Administrative Conference on Aug. 6. Courtesy | Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center

The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center (MOESC) hosted a highly successful Fall Administrative Conference on Aug. 6, drawing over 250 dedicated administrators from various local districts. The conference, designed to provide valuable insights and strategies to enhance administrative skills and support the educational community, was met with enthusiasm and engagement from all participants.

The event kicked off with an inspiring keynote address by Jim Tressel, who captivated the audience with his presentation on the importance of teamwork in achieving common goals. He emphasized the significance of having a heart of gratitude, maintaining hope, setting clear goals, and developing a strong work ethic as pathways to success. In his keynote, he shared his father’s favorite quote, saying, “They won’t care what you know, unless you let them know you care,” underscoring the importance of empathy and service in leadership.

Following the energizing keynote session, attendees participated in various breakout sessions, a legal update keynote, and an informational keynote led by the Buckeye Association of School Administrators. These sessions provided a wealth of knowledge and practical strategies for administrators to implement in their respective districts. The conference marks a fantastic start to the 2024-25 school year, setting a positive tone for continued growth and collaboration within the educational community.

Submitted by the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.