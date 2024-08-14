Local Agency on Aging earns national award

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (AAA5) proudly announced that it has been awarded the prestigious 2024 USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Award in the technology category for its “Expansion of Programs Through the Use of Technology” initiative. This award was presented at USAging’s 49th Annual Conference and Tradeshow in Tampa, Florida, recognizing AAA5 as one of 38 pioneering programs that have significantly enhanced the lives of older adults nationwide.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, AAA5 partnered with its county focal points – Ashland County Council on Aging, Crawford County Council on Aging, Enrichment Centers for Huron County, Marion Senior Center, Seniors on Center – Morrow County Services for Older Citizens, Seneca County Commission on Aging, The Station Break of Knox County, and Wyandot County Council on Aging – to identify existing needs and service gaps. Recognizing the critical role of technology in supporting vulnerable and isolated older adults, AAA5 utilized American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and local resources to enhance technology infrastructure and equipment. This allowed for the successful delivery and streaming of essential programs, workshops, and classes to older adults in rural communities.

Duana Patton, chief executive officer of the Area Agency on Aging, stated, “We are incredibly honored to receive the 2024 USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Award in the technology category. This award highlights our dedication to using technology to support older adults in our community, particularly during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. By working closely with our county focal points and using resources from the American Rescue Plan Act, we’ve been able to improve our technology infrastructure and bring essential programs to older adults in rural areas. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and partners in enhancing the lives of older adults through innovative solutions.”

By leveraging each other’s resources, AAA5 and its focal points have demonstrated effective programming, shared valuable content, and increased social engagement among older adults. ES Consulting, Inc. of Ontario provided the necessary technology solutions, including site assessments, installations, training, and ongoing support, ensuring the program’s success.

“It has been a wonderful and rewarding experience for our team to work alongside the county focal points, utilizing this new technology to impact the lives of so many seniors across our region. We look forward to building upon this project’s success as we offer new and exciting virtual programming into the future,” said Trae Turner, AAA5 chief of community living.

Supported by caregiving.com and cumulus.care, the USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards highlight members who have implemented innovative, effective, and replicable solutions for older adults in their communities while exemplifying exceptional management practices. AAA5’s recognition underscores its commitment to improving the lives of older adults through technology and collaborative efforts.

Submitted by The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc.