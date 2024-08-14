Grassbaugh is MOAC golf medalist

Staff Report

Competing in the first MOAC golf meet on Tuesday, the Highland girls picked up third place with 449 shots, but did claim the meet medalist.

Ceci Grassbaugh finished first overall with a round of 84 on the day. Following her was Sierra Fitzpatrick, who shot 103. Ellie Rhea had a score of 121 and Piper Dabbert scored 141.

Northmor Golden Knights

The Northmor golf team earned a 178-198 win over visiting East Knox on Monday.

The Golden Knights were led by Billy Bowlin’s round of 42 — the top score of the day. Trevor Brubaker followed with a 43, while Trevor Black shot 46 and Cade Miracle finished with 47 strokes. Also, Jack Bowdre scored 49 and Luke Bennett shot 51.

On Tuesday, Northmor finished with a score of 182 to beat Cardington’s 210 at Kings Mill. Mount Gilead also competed, but did not have a full team.

Brubaker was the medalist with a 43, while Bowlin scored 44 and Parker Brown shot 46. Both Bowdre and Black shot 48 and Miracle finished with 50 shots.

The Pirates were led by Logan Reynolds and Rylan Fiant, who both scored 48. Carter Ramoneda shot 51 for Cardington and Cyrus Linkous shot 63. Also competing were Jake Stainer (65) and Landon Strong (69).

For the Indians, Briggs Leffler shot 52.

