Highland golf teams split against Galion

In a home match on Monday, the Highland girls’ golf team earned its first win of the year by a 217-257 margin over Galion.

Ceci Grassbaugh earned medalist honors with a score of 38. Sierra Fitzpatrick shot 57, while Piper Dabbert had a score of 60 and Ellie Rhea finished with a round of 62.

The Highland boys’ golf team suffered a 184-159 loss to Galion at home on Monday.

The team was paced by Jayden Collins, who shot 37 in the contest. Carter Merckling finished with a round of 41.

