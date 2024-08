Staff Report

The Highland girls’ golf team was topped on Wednesday by Centerburg. The score was 197-217.

For the Scots, Ceci Grassbaugh tied her own school record by shooting 36 for the second straight match. Sierra Fitzpatrick followed with a round of 54, while Ellie Rhea shot 62 and Piper Dabbert scored 65.

