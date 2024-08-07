Selover hosts public event with sheriff

Residents of the Chesterville, Marengo, and Sparta areas enjoyed meeting and talking with Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton at Selover Library’s seventh “Officially Speaking” event. Courtesy | Selover Public Library

Selover Public Library in Chesterville held its monthly “Officially Speaking” event on July 24. Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton joined a group of local residents to enjoy some light refreshments and talk about himself and his job as county sheriff.

Hinton reviewed his law enforcement background and how that led him to be elected as the sheriff. He also discussed his wide range of duties and what a typical day might include. Hinton took a number of questions from the attendees, with topics ranging from Hinton’s leadership role in the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association to the varying—and increasing—levels of service calls throughout the county. Hinton also noted that while funding for the department is consistently solid, the department could use additional personnel in some sections but sometimes struggles to get enough applicants.

Selover Library will continue its monthly “Officially Speaking” events on the fourth Wednesday of each month. The next guest will be Morrow County Treasurer Jim Jahn on Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. Other future guests will include State Representative Riordan McClain and Municipal Court Judge Jenifer Burnaugh.

The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

All programs are free. For more details on this and other programs, and to register for those requiring it, visit the library’s web calendar at seloverlibrary.org.

Submitted by Selover Public Library.