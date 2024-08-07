McQuate hired as principal at MGHS

McQuate

Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools (MGEVS) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Robert McQuate as the new building principal at Mount Gilead High School (MGHS). McQuate brings with him a wealth of experience in building leadership, having most recently served as the high school principal at Mansfield Senior High School. His experience includes 10 years with Mansfield City Schools as an assistant principal in both the middle and high school and more than three years as a principal for Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center at both Abraxas and First Schools.

McQuate holds a master’s degree in educational administration from Ashland University and has a proven track record of school improvement. Dr. Zack Howard, superintendent of Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools, expressed his confidence in McQuate’s ability to continue the positive momentum at Mount Gilead High School.

“Rob has demonstrated his commitment to student achievement and has led improved graduation rates, and attendance efforts throughout his career,” Howard said. “While these are required attributes, his dedication to working collaboratively and engaging with students, staff, and parents will undoubtedly benefit our school community.”

After a rigorous selection process that attracted 16 applicants, collection of survey data from high school parents, students, and staff, and a “meet the candidates” forum where school stakeholders provided input on the selection, McQuate stood out for his student-centered approach and community-oriented mindset. He is eager to begin his new role and build upon the successes of Mount Gilead High School.

McQuate said of his hiring, “I am proud and excited to be the new principal of Mount Gilead High School. It is an absolute privilege to be allowed to serve the students, parents, staff, and community in Mount Gilead, and become a part of the strong fabric that binds this history-rich area.

“As a husband, father, and grandfather — I have two really great kids, a fantastic daughter-in-law, and will gain a terrific son-in-law in October, and I have a wonderful grandson with another on the way in July — faith, family, and friends are very important to me, and I understand how important those aspects are to a strong community like Mount Gilead.”

McQuate added, “As a principal, I understand that student success is my highest priority in academics, extracurricular activities, and personal development while keeping a keen eye on the safety of my students at all times.”

McQuate is excited to work together with the MGHS teachers and staff and build on the solid foundation that has been previously laid, and he anticipates even greater successes for Mount Gilead students in the future. He is excited to get out and meet everyone this summer at the Unstoppables camp, alumni softball and baseball games, and many other events in and around the community in preparation for his new role in the 2024-25 school year.

Please join the MGEVS Board of Education in welcoming McQuate to the Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools family. As a school community, we look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly have on our students and staff.

Submitted by Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools.