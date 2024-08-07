Education Foundation Fund established

Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools alumni, with the help of district officials, have established the Education Foundation Fund. Pictured (left to right) are Superintendent Zack Howard, board members Brandie Salisbury and Vanessa Gingerich, alumni Rhonda (Rutherford) Miller, Dr. James Rutherford and Nancy (Rutherford) Hull with school board members Amanda Staley, Matthew Griffith and Mike Sayers and Treasurer Tina Gabler. Courtesy | Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools

A Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools educational discretionary fund was started officially at the June 18 Board of Education meeting. It was initiated by Mount Gilead alumni as a way for the community to provide resources for students that are not covered by the district’s annual budget.

District Treasurer Tina Gabler said the fund is named the Mount Gilead Education Foundation Fund. It will be a discretionary fund managed by the school board and thus contributions will be tax deductible. The funds will be for educational purposes above and beyond the scope of the district’s general fund.

The idea of the fund first came about a few years ago when the Mount Gilead High School Class of 1960 alumni made a contribution to the school. The Rutherford family and other alumni have made several contributions to the school over the past several years. The Rutherford family, including Dr. James Rutherford, Nancy Hull, Lavonne Kahrl and Rhonda Miller, have worked with the treasurer and board to establish this new fund. The Rutherfords have pledged $5,000 each year for the next three years to the newly created Mount Gilead Education Foundation Fund.

The family designated an amount for third grade reading proficiency in memory of their mother, Gladys Rutherford, who taught third grade and was a remedial reading teacher at Mount Gilead Elementary School.

The Rutherfords added that other communities have seen such funds grow over time to become a substantial benefit to the students, the teachers and the school. Others can now make contributions to the fund as designated gifts or endowments by contacting Gabler at 419-946-1646.

While the Rutherford family designated an amount for reading proficiency, Gabler said other donors may want an amount used for science, history or some other educational purpose. She said it is not intended for athletics and such purposes, that is the purpose of the various booster groups.

Board members, Gabler, and Superintendent Zack Howard were pleased to see this citizen and alumni-initiated fund be established. They look forward to seeing it grow and benefiting many students in the community for years to come.

