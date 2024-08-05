Bartlett off to Davidson

Mount Gilead graduate Parker Bartlett (front row, middle) will continue to run cross country and track at the collegiate level for Division I Davidson University. Courtesy Photo

Parker Bartlett is starting a new chapter in his life at Davidson University, where the Mount Gilead graduate will run on the school’s track and field and cross country teams.

“Davidson reached out to me several months ago asking if I was interested in running cross country and track for them and that’s how it started,” he said.

Bartlett added that picking a college wasn’t an easy decision for him.

“It took me quite a while,” he said. “I started right after track season my junior year, or junior year cross country is when I really started to recruit. I went through a bunch of colleges and finally came down to Davidson right before the signing days.

At Davidson, Bartlett plans to major in philosophy, politics and economics. He added that the opportunity to go out of state to North Carolina played a role in his decision.

“Obviously, with it being in North Carolina, I’m super excited to move out of state,” he said. “I love my hometown, but I’ve always been eager to go out and explore and test the limits a little bit. I’m excited to travel, especially with the cross and track teams.”

Bartlett, who expects to run a variety of distance events on the track team at Davidson, including the 5K, 10K and 1500-meter run, had a lot of success while with the Indians. In cross country, he finished the year on the podium at the state meet as an All-Ohio runner — a feat he also accomplished as a junior. While he ran for Mount Gilead, his teams finished third, second, first and second in the state in Division III.

He also was able to close out his high school career by earning All-Ohio recognition in track and field thanks to placing on the podium in seventh at the 2024 state track and field meet while competing in the 3200. With accomplishments like that on his resume, Bartlett has high hopes for what he can accomplish running at the Division I collegiate level.

“I’m trying to think less about the division and high competition and more just keeping my roots and why I enjoy the sport,” he said. “I have fun doing it and as long as I keep having fun and being dedicated to training, then I’ll be fine competing at the higher level.”

After competing at a very high level with Mount Gilead’s cross country and track teams over the past four years, it’s no surprise that he’ll be taking a lot of positive memories from that time with him.

“The cross country experience and all my teammates and also track,” he said. “Things like winning the state championship and being state runner-up. All those things will go with me forever. All the friends I’ve made on the teams.”

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS