Permco named Mid-Ohio Superbike sponsor

Permco has been announced as the title sponsor of the MotoAmerica Championship event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Aug. 16-18. The race weekend will feature the first Superbike racing action at the legendary road course in north central Ohio since 2014 and will be called Permco MotoAmerica Superbikes at Mid-Ohio.

Permco, an Ohio-based manufacturing leader of high-pressure hydraulic gear pumps and motors, expands its extensive partnership with Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course with this new event title sponsorship. The Streetsboro, Ohio-based manufacturer, which began its partnership with the race track in 2023, is the title sponsor of three Mid-Ohio major spectator events: Permco Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio, Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Yamaha and Permco MotoAmerica Superbikes at Mid-Ohio.

“Permco is proud to partner with MotoAmerica for the historic return of Superbikes to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course,” said Robby Shell, chairman and CEO of Permco. “The speed, performance and thrill-seeking atmosphere MotoAmerica brings to Mid-Ohio is sure to be a bucket list experience. So, pack your bags and join Team Permco and MotoAmerica for the biggest and best Superbike event of your life!”

Permco MotoAmerica Superbikes at Mid-Ohio will be the seventh of nine rounds on the 2024 Medallia Superbike Championship and features 12 total races from six different series highlighted by Mission King of the Baggers and Steel Commander Superbikes. The event marks the return of Superbike racing to Mid-Ohio for the first time in 10 years. Previously, the famed road course hosted AMA Superbike Championship races for 32 consecutive years starting in 1983.

“Permco has been an incredible new partner for Mid-Ohio, joining us as a sponsor last season, and we are thrilled to expand our partnership with them to include our inaugural MotoAmerica Superbike event,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “With Permco’s support, we look forward to not only the return of Superbikes, but to establishing this as one of the best on the MotoAmerica calendar!”

Permco MotoAmerica Superbikes at Mid-Ohio will provide fans with tremendous behind-the-scenes access and fun for all ages. Attendees will be able to enjoy free paddock access to get up close to the bikes and riders, activities for the whole family, plus demo rides from BMW, CFMOTO, Harley-Davidson and Yamaha.

Weekend General Admission tickets are $95 with Single Day tickets starting at $40. Children 12 and under receive free general admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult. VIP hospitality experiences are also available for purchase providing access to the Mid-Ohio Tower or Mid-Ohio Deck. Visit midohio.com for all ticket pricing and more information, and follow the track’s Facebook page @MidOhioSportsCarCourse, X (formerly Twitter) @Mid_Ohio or Instagram @officialmidohio for the latest news.

