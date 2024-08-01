HOJGA holds season-ending awards banquet

The Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association honored guest speaker Paul Hollenbaugh, head golf professional, head of operations and director of golf at New Albany Country Club.

He conveyed his expertise of training, commitment, events to play, recruiting process, travel, expenses and equipment. He also related his daughter’s success on the Ohio State women’s golf team. Hollenbaugh and juniors were celebrated and honored on the HOJGA’s 38th Year-End Awards Banquet held Thursday, July 25, at Kings Mill. Ninety-nine juniors within the seven counties of Crawford, Delaware, Hardin, Marion, Morrow, Union and Wyandot participated in the season’s events.

Logan Keller of Galion received top honor of the season and was presented the David J. Wensinger Player of the Year $2500 scholarship award. He collected 140 points to excel in the 16-18 division, which entitled him to the POY rotating trophy. Parker Steffanni of Delaware Hayes was second at 68 points. He received a plaque and the Ross Carley $1700 POY First Runner-Up scholarship. Dylan Moore of Pleasant took third at 59 and was presented the Wensinger Family POY Second Runner-Up $500. Nathan McMullen of Galion had 50 points and earned the HOJGA POY Third Runner-Up $500. Dawson Hall of Pleasant garnered 48 for fifth.

Keller took top honor in low scoring average at 70.6, acquiring the rotating trophy. Steffanni was second at 76.8, Moore was third at 78.4 and was followed by Hall and Kaden Ottley of Olentangy at 78.6.

Pleasant’s Maura Murphy excelled in the 13-18 girls’ division, topping her class with 137 points, entitling her to the Amy Wensinger Roberts 13-18 Girls $1000 award and rotating trophy. Maddie Murphy of Pleasant earned 113 points to accept the HOJGA POY 13-18 Girls $750 scholarship. Olivia Ross of Olentangy followed for third at 94 points, while Madison Gray of Colonel Crawford had 82 and Madelyn Tayor of North Union scored 49.

Maura Murphy led in low scoring averagea at 77.2 and secured the rotating plaque. Maddie Murphy averaged 86.2 and was followed by Gray at 86.6, Ross at 93 and Brestle at 102.8.

Other scholarships presented in 16-18 were the HOJGA Three-Year Consecutive Point $750 to Moore and the NUCOR Steel Marion “Most Improved” $500 to Will Browning at Ridgemont. The Charles W. Emans Patriot $500 by Danielle Emans went to Henry Terry of Olentangy and the Marion County Youth Foundation $1000 grant went to Maura Murphy. The Roger Lee Hensel Memorial $500 scholarship was awarded to Hall.

The Steve Mills Memorial 13-15 POY $1000 was won by Liam Rhea of Fairbanks with 102 points, who also received the rotating trophy. Clay Rogers of Wynford at 94 points received the HOJGA 13-15 POY Runner-Up $750 scholarship award. Colonel Crawford’s Bryant Berry was third with 89, while Jace Haunhorst of Buckeye Valley had 78 and Matt Murphy of Pleasant followed with 40.

Rogers won low-scoring average in 13-15 at 82.6, winning the rotating trophy. Next were Berry and Rhea at 86.4, Haunhorst at 86.6 and Murphy at 90.8.

Most improved honorees by division were: 16-18, Browing, 6.4; honorable mention, Keller, 6.2; girls, Olivia Ross, 7.3; 13-15, Matt Murphy, 8.2.

Honorees of the Sportsmanship plaques, juniors choice, by division in 16-18 were McMullen, who won the Knights of Columbus $500 and the HOJGA 16-18 girls’ $500 winner was Anna Songer. The 13-15 winner was Haunhorst and Kolton Crider of Pleasant won in the 12-and-under class.

Eagle Club recognition and plaques were presented to: 16-18, Nate Richardson of Delaware Hayes (albatross), Hall, Keller, McMullen, Maura Murphy (2), Arden Stansbery of Upper Sandusky and Carson Stroup of Delaware Hayes; 13-15, Nolen West of Pleasant.

Plaques awarded for most birdies in 16-18 were Keller, 25; Maura Murphy, 7; Maddie Murphy, 7. In 13-15, Rhea won with 10 and in the 12-and-under class, Kolton Crider had six birdies and 20 pars. The winners in the Chad A. Wheeler Best of the Best were Keller and Maura Murphy.

Anna Songer of Pleasant won $100 for most ticket sales. Steffanni was second and Bryce Bolenbaugh of Marysville was third. Winner of the grand prize set of X Series OS Steel Irons (5 through AW) was Matt Taylor of Richwood with a ticket sold by Madelyn Taylor.

Information received from the HOJGA.