Highland girls’ golfer Ceci Grassbaugh tied the program record for nine holes in the Scots’ season-opening match Wednesday at Ontario.

In the event, while Ontario won 210-213, Grassbaugh shot 36 to pace Highland’s effort. Piper Dabbert finished with a score of 56, while Ellie Rhea shot 60 and Sierra Fitzpatrick added a score of 61.

