COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Church to host rummage sale

A rummage sale will take place on Aug. 3 at the Blooming Grove Community Christian Church, 9665 Morrow County Road 20, Galion.

Food and baked goods will also be available. The sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

August events at Selover Library

The following events will be held at the Selover Library in Chesterville:

• Aug. 6, 2-3 p.m., Gardening Class: Fall is for Planting!

Join OSU Extension-Morrow County and Master Gardeners to learn about the benefits of planting trees, perennials, shrubs, bulbs, and garlic in the late summer and early fall.

• Aug. 7, 6-7:30 p.m., Craft Class: Create a Secret Book Box

Join Laurie McLain for this fun craft class where she will guide you in creating a hollowed out book for secret storage. Ages 10+. Registration required through the event calendar at seloverlibrary.org.

• Aug. 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Comprehensive Land Use Vision Session

Morrow County has begun the process of planning for our community’s future. Join us for a vision session to share your thoughts and hopes for what the county can be.

• Aug. 10, 7-8 p.m., Chesterville Arts Series: Radio and Shows of the 1940s, Chester Twp Town Hall

Free live theatre presented by Chesterville Arts Series in partnership with Selover Public Library. It’s 80 years ago. War in Europe. War in the Pacific. If you want some entertainment, you turn to your ears. It’s called radio, and it’s about all there is. Explore what you’ll hear when you turn the dial.

• Aug. 14, 6-7 p.m., Selover Shelfies: Book Club for Adults

This book club is for adults who love reading and want to connect with other adults who do too! Read what you like and share with others so we all get exposed to new books, authors, and genres. Refreshments will be served.

• Aug. 24, 7-8 p.m., Chesterville Arts Series: The Great Black Swamp, Chester Twp Town Hall

Free live theatre presented by Chesterville Arts Series in partnership with Selover Public Library. Northwest Ohio, particularly that portion once covered by the Great Black Swamp, stands out in the early records of the westward movement because it was so slow for Europeans to settle. This presentation, the second on the topic of the Black Swamp given by Mrs. Addison Duncan, will address the herculean effort that went into draining the swamp and developing the land.

Upcoming PERI meetings

The local PERI (Public Employee Retiree Inc.) chapter meets on the second Tuesday of each month on the following dates:

• Aug. 13, 9-11 a.m. at the Morrow County Hospital, Lower Level Meeting Room A. The speaker will be Scott Judd of AMBA on Medicare and Via benefits.

• Sept. 10, 9:30 a.m., at Morrow Co. Hospital, Room A. The speaker will be Tim Hilborn of the Morrow County Parks District.

• Oct. 8, 9:30 a.m., at Morrow Co. Hospital, Room A. The speaker will be Jamie Brucker, Director of operations for Morrow County.

• Nov. 12, 9:30 a.m., at Morrow Co. Hospital, Room A.

Mad Cap Living History Nights

Performances of Living History characters will all be held at the Woodward Opera House in Mount Vernon at 7 p.m. on the following dates: Aug. 8, Knox Squares (featuring Paul Lynde as the center square); Sept. 12, Amy K. Stoner as Amelia Bloomer; Oct. 10, Tammy Souhrada as Lizzie Borden; and Nov. 14, Jim Stoner as Al Capone.

Donations are appreciated.

Library working on literacy garden

Perry Cook Memorial Public Library is developing a literacy garden. The library is looking for interested Girl Scout, Boy Scout, 4-H or other organizations willing to donate time and assistance.

Some needs include children’s potting table, raised garden beds, soil, mulch, annuals and perennials, materials for a dinosaur garden, materials for a fairy garden, basic garden equipment, and more.

If any groups in the area are willing to assist with building or maintaining the library garden, please call 419-362-7181 or email [email protected].

Electronics collection sites

Morrow County offers a semi-permanent electronics collection site for residents, now open through Nov. 15 (weather permitting). Please call 419-946-6400 to schedule an appointment for properly recycling your old lamps, vacuums, leaf blowers, printers, microwaves, computers and accessories and just about anything with a cord that does not contain liquids!

TV’s and all old CRT computer monitors cost only $20 for disposal. For additional options for electronic disposal sponsored by DKMM, refer to https://dkmm.org/acceptable-electronics.

Household hazardous waste

The DKMM District (Delaware, Knox, Morrow, and Marion Counties) now offers two semi-permanent collection sites for residents for household hazardous wastes. Appointments must be made between April and September. Proof of residency is necessary and please be aware that the containers fluids are stored in will not be returned.

Appointments for either the Knox County or the Delaware collection sites are on selected Wednesdays. Please call 419-751-2290 to schedule an appointment. A disposal fee of $1 per pound is required. For more information, check out the website https://dkmm.org/hazardous-waste.

Morrow SWCD Board meetings

Morrow Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will hold our regular meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at the Ag Credit Conference Room located at 5362 US. Rt. 42, Suite 201, Mt. Gilead. Meetings begin at 8 p.m. and are open to the public. If you have any questions, please call the SWCD office at 419-946-7923.

TOPS meets every Monday

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), a weight support group, holds meetings every Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St., Mt. Gilead. Call Sarah at 419-751-7047 for more information.

