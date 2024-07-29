Vintage bikes at Mid-Ohio

Many motorcyclists took to the track at Mid-Ohio for a number of road course races over the weekend. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course was crowded over the weekend for the Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Many motorcycles were on display at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course last weekend. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Pictured is one of the many motorcycles competing in road races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course last weekend. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel The infield was consistently full of motorcycles during Mid-Ohio’s Vintage Motorcycle Days. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Two of the motorcycles on display in the infield during Vintage Motorcycle Days at Mid-Ohio. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

A huge crowd was at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course over the weekend when the Morrow County road course played host to the annual Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days.

The event, which coincided with the 100th anniversary of the AMA, featured a huge number of activities of all kinds, including many different competitions. This was the 34th year Mid-Ohio has hosted AMA’s Vintage Motorcycle Days.

On the track, there was road racing between many different groups of riders. There also were hare scrambles, motocross and pit bikes and trials on the MId-Ohio property, while flat track racing took place at the Ashland County Fairgrounds on Saturday evening.

Many other activities and events were held over the weekend. Mid-Ohio played host to a massive swap meet that contained roughly 1000 vendors, while merchandise displays also were there, as well as other attractions, such as demo rides, a bike show, seminars, a bike raffle and various infield exhibits.

The featured bike and presenting sponsor for the event was Yamaha and Broc Glover was the Grand Marshal for the weekend.

