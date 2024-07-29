Dillon to compete at Bluffton

Mount Gilead graduate Darbie Dillon (front row, second from left) will compete on the Bluffton University track and field team after signing her letter of intent to do so. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

After graduating from Mount Gilead High School, track and field athlete Darbie Dillon will continue competing in that sport at Bluffton University.

Dillon plans to major in early childhood education and minor in special education while at Bluffton — a school that was easy for her to choose.

“It was a pretty easy process,” she said. “It really was a warming campus. It felt like home. It was really nice.”

Dillon, who expects to compete in the hurdling races at Bluffton, finished her high school year with a strong senior season. She was a district placer in the 100 hurdles, as well as on the 800-meter relay. She also earned All-KMAC recognition in four events, picking up first-team honors as part of that relay, while being a second-team recipient in the 100 hurdles and picking up honorable mention recognition in both the 300 hurdles and as part of the 1600-meter relay.

As far as college competition goes, she’s looking at that as a step up, but is confident that she’ll be able to adapt.

“It’s going to be tough, but I think I can do it,” she said.

And she also has a lot to look forward to as she moves on in her life.

“I’m looking forward to the new friends I’m going to make, the new teammates and the new family I’m going to make.”

