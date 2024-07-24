Registration open for Alzheimer’s walks

The Alzheimer’s Association invites central Ohioans to register for the 2024 Walks to End Alzheimer’s, taking place across the region this fall.

With more than 600 walks taking place across the U.S. each year, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraising event and supports the association’s free educational programs and support groups, Alzheimer’s care services, and advancements in treatment and research. People walk in memory of mothers, fathers, grandparents, and loved ones who are impacted by the disease.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. During the ceremony, walkers will carry flowers of various colors, each color representing their personal connection to the disease.

“This is a pivotal moment in the fight against Alzheimer’s because there are finally treatments that change the course of the disease,” said Vince McGrail, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter. “Every step takes us closer to a cure, and every dollar raised supports a fight for a different future — one without Alzheimer’s and other dementia. We hope central Ohioans will register their team and help us raise the awareness and funds we need for our friends and neighbors facing this disease.”

The 2024 Walks to End Alzheimer’s across central Ohio include: Circleville – Sept. 7; Zanesville – Sept. 14; Marion – Sept. 21; Delaware – Oct. 5; Athens – Oct. 5; and Columbus – Oct. 13.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walks, visit alz.org/walk.

Nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Ohio, there are more than 236,200 people living with the disease and 414,000 family caregivers.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter at 614-457-6003 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to local resources. The Alzheimer’s Association Helpline is available 24/7, 365 days a year to those needing information, guidance, or support at 800-272-3900.

Submitted by the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter.