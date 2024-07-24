Ready for Hire program hits the road

Ready for Hire students observe authentic armor from the medieval period at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Courtesy | MOESC

Morrow County’s Ready for Hire summer program, held at the Tomorrow Center, offers enriching experiences that prepare students for careers and life after high school. This summer, the program offered a diverse range of learning experiences through eight field trips focusing on career readiness and practical skills. Students had the chance to engage in activities like photography, hiking, and fishing and lessons on wildlife and survival skills at Mt. Gilead, Delaware, and Mohican state parks. They also explored the world of science, history, and art at COSI, the Ohio History Center, and the Cleveland Museum of Art, each experience designed to build skills relevant to their future careers.

At Mohican State Park, students developed their photography skills while hiking eight miles on the Lyons Fall Trail. They learned to adjust the light meter, ISO, and shutter speed to capture memorable moments, crucial skills for careers in digital media and photography. Back at the Tomorrow Center, students learned how to enhance their photos using professional photo editing software, providing a hands-on introduction to tools used in professional photo editing and graphic design careers.

For many students, the highlight of their summer was visiting the Cleveland Museum of Art. The Ready for Hire program participated in a hands-on experience in a private classroom led by art experts. Students carefully observed, touched, and held authentic armor from the medieval period while learning about chainmail, breastplates, and helmets. This interaction not only brought history to life but also introduced students to careers in museum curation and historical preservation.

After a picnic lunch on the Wade Oval outside the museum, a museum tour guide led students through the galleries using the See, Think, Wonder model from Harvard University, enhancing their critical thinking and observation skills.

The tour included a visit to the arms and armory gallery, where students were challenged with themed prompts that encouraged them to view art and fashion in innovative ways, sparking interest in creative fields and art history. Students also had the opportunity to make art pieces in a modern gallery under the guidance of the tour guide, sharing their experiences and learning about the creative process, which is essential for careers in the arts.

After the tour, students explored the Ancient Egypt gallery on their own before making their way to the small Tiffany and Fabrigie galleries. Next, they went through art exhibits from India, China, and Japan and found their way to Native North and South American artwork, broadening their awareness and global perspectives, which are valuable in many professional fields. Lastly, students observed modern European art, including works by Van Gough, Picasso, and Degas, gaining insight into the evolution of artistic styles and techniques.

“Trips like these are some of the most incredible learning experiences because they so deeply inspire students and give glimpses of the bigger world that surrounds them,” said Josh Hunter, lead teacher for the Ready for Hire program at the Tomorrow Center. “Travel, even to a nearby city like Cleveland, lit a spark for students to consider futures for themselves beyond their previous horizons.”

Submitted by the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.