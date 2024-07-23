Lehman receives OHSAA scholarship

Ryan Lehman, a 2024 graduate of Northmor High School, was one of 200 graduates to receive a $1000 scholarship from the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

The 2024 distribution marks the most dollars and highest number of recipients in the college scholarship program’s 30-year history. Last year, the OHSAA awarded $169,000 in college scholarships.

Scholar-athlete recipients are selected based on a point system which rewards students for grade point averages, class rank, community service activities, varsity letters earned and individual and team athletic honors. The number of scholarship recipients from each district is based upon the number of schools within the district. The recipients were selected by special committees within each of the OHSAA’s six athletic districts. Individuals who receive athletic scholarships from NCAA Division I or II institutions or appointees to military academies are not eligible for an award.

Information received from the Ohio High School Athletic Association.