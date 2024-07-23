HOJGA concludes season at Valley View

The Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association finished off its seven-tournament summer schedule on Monday at Valley View Golf Course in Galion.

Galion’s Logan Keller picked up the win in the 16-18 boys’ class by shooting 72 over 18 holes. In the 13-18 girls’ class, Maura Murphy of Pleasant shot 73 to cruise to the win. Sam Snyder of Fairbanks picked up first in the 13-15 boys’ class. He and Liam Rhea both shot 87 through 18 holes, but Snyder was able to claim the win on the second playoff hole. The top performance in the 12-and-under class came from Kolton Crider of Pleasant, who shot 43 over nine holes.

Following are the complete results from the Valley View Event.

16-18 boys

Logan Keller, 72

Hayden Foltz, 77

Henry Terry, 77

Nathan McMullen, 78

Matthew Ralph, 78

Dawson Manns, 79

Dylan Moore, 79

Weston Prenger, 79

Kaden Ottley, 81

Seth Smith, 81

Billy Bowlin, 84

Nate Richardson, 84

Carson Walker, 84

Jack Seckel, 86

Jaxon Jolliff, 87

Alex Streich, 87

Will Browning, 88

Wyatt Davis, 88

Harrison Reppart, 88

Miles Hall, 90

Jack Rinehart, 96

Jett Bowers, 102

Alex Schultz, 121

13-15 boys

Sam Snyder, 87

Liam Rhea, 87

Walter Laudeman, 88

Jace Haunhorst, 89

Matt Murphy, 89

Bryant Berry, 90

Jaxon Sigalet, 91

Evan Keller, 93

Owen Prenger, 93

Christian Hart, 97

Cullen Hart, 100

Jett Boyce, 101

Jenson Stover, 102

Gage Thiel, 103

Alex Jolliff, 104

Nolen West, 104

Jake Kulha, 107

Brody Enders, 109

Briggs Leffler, 117

Benjamin Newell, 136

12-and-under

Kolton Crider, 43

Adam Keller, 44

Miri Taylor, 60

Cohen Sisler, 63

Bryce Bollenbaugh, 66

Nathan Kirkham, 71

Ace Winner, 80

13-18 girls

Maura Murphy, 71

Madison Gray, 82

Maddie Murphy, 84

Olivia Ross, 96

Charlee Brestle, 101

Rayma Smith, 102

Madelyn Taylor, 107

Emery Gorenflo, 108

Anna Songer, 110

Norrie Plank, 114

Reese Hunt, 130

