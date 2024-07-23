HOJGA concludes season at Valley View

The Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association finished off its seven-tournament summer schedule on Monday at Valley View Golf Course in Galion.
Galion’s Logan Keller picked up the win in the 16-18 boys’ class by shooting 72 over 18 holes. In the 13-18 girls’ class, Maura Murphy of Pleasant shot 73 to cruise to the win. Sam Snyder of Fairbanks picked up first in the 13-15 boys’ class. He and Liam Rhea both shot 87 through 18 holes, but Snyder was able to claim the win on the second playoff hole. The top performance in the 12-and-under class came from Kolton Crider of Pleasant, who shot 43 over nine holes.
Following are the complete results from the Valley View Event.
16-18 boys
Logan Keller, 72
Hayden Foltz, 77
Henry Terry, 77
Nathan McMullen, 78
Matthew Ralph, 78
Dawson Manns, 79
Dylan Moore, 79
Weston Prenger, 79
Kaden Ottley, 81
Seth Smith, 81
Billy Bowlin, 84
Nate Richardson, 84
Carson Walker, 84
Jack Seckel, 86
Jaxon Jolliff, 87
Alex Streich, 87
Will Browning, 88
Wyatt Davis, 88
Harrison Reppart, 88
Miles Hall, 90
Jack Rinehart, 96
Jett Bowers, 102
Alex Schultz, 121
13-15 boys
Sam Snyder, 87
Liam Rhea, 87
Walter Laudeman, 88
Jace Haunhorst, 89
Matt Murphy, 89
Bryant Berry, 90
Jaxon Sigalet, 91
Evan Keller, 93
Owen Prenger, 93
Christian Hart, 97
Cullen Hart, 100
Jett Boyce, 101
Jenson Stover, 102
Gage Thiel, 103
Alex Jolliff, 104
Nolen West, 104
Jake Kulha, 107
Brody Enders, 109
Briggs Leffler, 117
Benjamin Newell, 136
12-and-under
Kolton Crider, 43
Adam Keller, 44
Miri Taylor, 60
Cohen Sisler, 63
Bryce Bollenbaugh, 66
Nathan Kirkham, 71
Ace Winner, 80
13-18 girls
Maura Murphy, 71
Madison Gray, 82
Maddie Murphy, 84
Olivia Ross, 96
Charlee Brestle, 101
Rayma Smith, 102
Madelyn Taylor, 107
Emery Gorenflo, 108
Anna Songer, 110
Norrie Plank, 114
Reese Hunt, 130
