Youth shoot at Cardinal

Cardinal Center hosted the Scholastic Clay Target Program Nationals, which brought in youth shooter from around the country. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Youth shooters compete at the SCTP Nationals last week. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

The Cardinal Center played host to the 2024 Scholastic Clay Target Program Nationals from July 13-20.

Over the course of the week-long event, a large number of youth from around the country tested their skills at 10 different events.

There were multiple divisions for competitors in those events — both team and individual.

Following are the winners in each event and division.

125 Target International Skeet

Teams: Collegiate, Michigan State University Shotgun; Intermediate, Sauk County Youth Shooting Team; Non-Collegiate, Mattawan Clay Target Team; Senior, Mattawan Clay Target Team.

Men: All, Zach Hinze; Collegiate, Matthew Peterson; Intermediate, Bennett Hiltbrand; Senior, Zach Hinze.

Ladies: All, Madalynn Schroder; Intermediate, Shelby Myers; Senior: Madalynn Schroder.

125 Target International Trap

Teams: Intermediate, Fudd Dusters Shotgun Sporting Team; Non-Collegiate, Buckeye Chippewa Trapshooting Club; Senior, Buckeye Chippewa Trapshooting Club.

Men: All, Joseph Prentovich; Collegiate, Emanuel Butdorf; Intermediate, Carson Lingle; Senior, Joseph Prentovich.

Ladies: All, Miranda Bernau; Collegiate, Sophia Bultema; Intermediate, Angalynn Loker; Senior, Miranda Bernau.

Make-A-Break Team Event

Athlete: Parker Lanehart.

Team: Hunting Hills Hawkeyes.

100 Target Five-Stand

Athlete: Owen Haas.

Team: Intermediate, PC Eagles; Senior, Young Guns at Quail Creek.

200 Target Sporting Clays

Athlete: Dalton Berry.

Team: Collegiate, Forest City Juniors; Intermediate, Henry Co. No Fly Zone; Senior, Forest City Juniors; High School Senior, Forest City Juniors.

Squad: Rookie, McKenzie Shooting Sports 6; Intermediate/Entry, Gator Creek Young Guns 6; Intermediate/Advanced, Forest City Juniors 21; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Forest City Juniors 20; Senior/Varsity, Forest City Juniors 7; Open, Crescent Elite Shooters.

Men: Rookie, Parker Ortowski; Intermediate/Entry Level, Dalton Bruxvoort; Intermediate/Advanced, Grant Glossner; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Jonah Keeling; Senior/Varsity, Joseph Prentovich; Collegiate, Dalton Berry.

Ladies: Rookie, Peyton Hilliard; Intermediate/Entry Level, Morgan Walker; Intermediate/Advanced, Taylor Hilliard; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Brylee Pippin; Senior/Varsity, Ann Blankenship; Collegiate: Ashley Sellers.

200 Target American Skeet

Athlete: Evan Fucik.

Team: Collegiate, Hillsdale College; Intermediate, Forest City Juniors; Senior, Waterford Wolverine Shooting Team; High School Senior, Waterford Wolverine Shooting Team.

Squad: Rookie, Forest City Juniors 17; Intermediate/Entry, Gator Creek Young Guns 4; Intermediate/Advanced, Forest City Juniors 21; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Waterford Wolverine Shooting Team 5; Senior/Varsity, Forest City Juniors 7; Open, Arrowhead Young Guns 3.

Men: Rookie, Deacon Fetterman; Intermediate/Entry Level, Dalton Bruxvoort; Intermediate/Advanced, Jackson Hearn; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Evan Fucik; Senior/Varsity, Zachary McRae; Collegiate, Leif Anderson.

Ladies: Rookie, Peyton Hilliard; Intermediate/Entry Level, Tayli Estes; Intermediate/Advanced, Chloe Starmer; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Carly Mack; Senior/Varsity, Ericka McKeever; Collegiate: Vanessa Donato.

200 Target Handicap Trap

Athlete: Caleb Hol.

Team: Collegiate, Jacksonville University Sporting, Skeet & Trap Team.

Squad: Rookie, Carlinville Clay Busters 2; Intermediate/Entry, Dakota Clay Busters 2; Intermediate/Advanced, Henry Co. No Fly Zone 4; Senior/Jr. Varsity, DCB Hand 1; Senior/Varsity, Ida V; Open, Ohio Claybusters LLC I/A & I/E.

Men: Rookie, Carson Meggs; Intermediate/Entry Level, Zachary Roush; Intermediate/Advanced, Caleb Hol; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Trevor Polster; Senior/Varsity, Kameran Duvall; Collegiate, Jameson Martin.

Ladies: Rookie, Peyton Hilliard; Intermediate/Entry Level, Bella Radford; Intermediate/Advanced, Sara Daigle; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Mackenzie Gabrielson; Senior/Varsity, Allie Watson; Collegiate: Katie Welker.

200 Target Doubles Trap

Team: Collegiate, Hillsdale College.

Squad: Rookie, Waterford Wolverine Shooting Team; Intermediate/Entry, Waterford Wolverine Shooting Team 7; Intermediate/Advanced, Henry Co. No Fly Zone 4; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Dakota Clay Busters One; Senior/Varsity, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports 4; Open, Jefferson Sportsmens Club (JSC Youth Trap) 4.

Men: Rookie, Linden Rynders; Intermediate/Entry Level, Tanner Reed; Intermediate/Advanced, Carter Gasser; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Trevor Polster; Senior/Varsity, Landon Cooper; Collegiate, Davis Hay.

Ladies: Rookie, Veronica Nunez; Intermediate/Entry Level, Bella Radford; Intermediate/Advanced, Alexandria McGrew; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Eleanor Schweizer; Senior/Varsity, Morgan Hilliard; Collegiate: Ida Brown.

200 Target Singles Trap

Athlete: Andrew Pohlman.

Team: Collegiate, Hillsdale College; Intermediate, Ohio Claybusters LLC; Senior, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports; High School Senior, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports.

Squad: Rookie, Carlinville Clay Busters Rookies 1; Intermediate/Entry, Carlinville Clay Busters IE; Intermediate/Advanced, Mason-Dixon Clay Busters Green; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Dakota Clay Busters One; Senior/Varsity, Ida V A; Open, Lake Edinboro Sportsmen 3.

Men: Rookie, Trevor Randolph; Intermediate/Entry Level, Tanner Reed; Intermediate/Advanced, Andrew Pohlman; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Parker Whiting; Senior/Varsity, Jesse Scott; Collegiate, Alex Perker.

Ladies: Rookie, June Houser; Intermediate/Entry Level, Lauren McCown; Intermediate/Advanced, Stella Young; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Evelyn Kubiak; Senior/Varsity, Dakota Hessoun; Collegiate: Ava Downs.

100 Target Doubles Skeet

Athlete: Reed McCown.

Team: Collegiate, Hillsdale College.

Squad: Rookie, Forest City Juniors 6; Intermediate/Entry, Forest City Juniors 2; Intermediate/Advanced, Henry Co. No Fly Zone 6; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Forest City Juniors 5; Senior/Varsity, KCOC – Fox Doubles; Open, Partridge Creek Young Guns.

Men: Rookie, Parker Ortowski; Intermediate/Entry Level, Paxton Whitesidest; Intermediate/Advanced, Caleb Hol; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Emery Louw; Senior/Varsity, Reed McCown; Collegiate, Preston Lanehart.

Ladies: Rookie, Peyton Hilliard; Intermediate/Entry Level, Tayli Estes; Intermediate/Advanced, Alexandra McGrew; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Savannah Scarisbrick; Senior/Varsity, Emily Dyches; Collegiate: Ida Brown.

