Public meeting to focus on proposed SR 229, SR 61 Intersection Improvement Project

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) would like to invite the public to an upcoming meeting to receive input on improvements that have been developed to address safety issues at the intersection of state Route (SR) 229 and SR 61 located west of the village of Marengo in Bennington Township, Morrow County.

The meeting will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on July 22 at the American Legion Post 710 at 1549 County Road 26, Marengo.

Recently, the area surrounding the intersection has experienced significant growth in traffic. This traffic growth has increased congestion at the intersection as well as the frequency of crashes. There were 24 crashes at the intersection from 2018 to 2020, of which 11 (46%) resulted in injury. The majority of the crashes were rear-end collisions, with those accounting for 54%, and left turn collisions accounting for 25% of the crashes.

The project proposes to alleviate congestion and improve safety by constructing a single-lane roundabout at the intersection. The project also includes widening of the bridge carrying SR 61 over Bunker Run just south of the intersection and lengthening two culverts. Additional work includes drainage improvements, and new lighting and signs.

It is expected that permanent and temporary (just for construction) right-of-way will be needed for the project. If right-of-way acquisition is necessary from your property, a real estate representative will contact you directly at a later date to discuss the right-of-way needs, the acquisition process, and your rights under that process. A full closure of the intersection during a portion of construction is also expected. Access to all properties nearby will be maintained. More information on maintaining traffic during construction will be provided as project development advances.

Currently, environmental studies are ongoing. Impacts to waterways are likely to occur. If impacted, necessary waterway permitting will be obtained. Some utility impacts are expected. The project is tentatively scheduled to begin construction in the Spring of 2026 and last approximately four months.

To ensure the proposed project is viable and successful, we are asking all those interested to attend and participate in this public meeting. We seek your comments regarding social, environmental and economic impacts of this project. At this open house style meeting, you’re welcome to stop by whenever is convenient for you between 5:30 7:30 p.m. to learn more about the project, talk with project team members, ask questions and submit your feedback.

All materials presented during the public meeting will be available on the project website immediately following the public meeting. Comments may be submitted via email ([email protected]), phone (740-833-8256) or mail (Richard Ortman, Project Manager; ODOT District 6; 400 E. William St., Delaware, OH 43015). We ask that all comments be submitted no later than Aug. 6.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.