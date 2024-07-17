Library holds ‘Officially Speaking’ event

Morrow County ODNR wildlife officer Tyler Eldred (left) and Selover Library staff member Alan Wall discuss an officer’s responsibilities as part of the “Officially Speaking” event on June 26. Courtesy | Selover Public Library

Selover Public Library in Chesterville held its sixth “Officially Speaking” event on June 26. Morrow County’s Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) wildlife officer Tyler Eldred joined a small group of local residents to enjoy some light refreshments and talk about himself and an ODNR wildlife officer’s responsibilities.

Eldred reviewed his education and military background and how that led him to work for ODNR. He then discussed the wide range of duties of a wildlife officer and what a typical day might include. Eldred took a number of questions from the attendees, with topics ranging from hunting regulations to wildlife rehabilitation and propagation. When asked about positive experiences in his job, Eldred noted the pleasure he gets from seeing youth get involved in outdoor and wildlife activities. ODNR’s archery trailer at festivals and fairs was one example he cited.

Selover Library will continue its monthly “Officially Speaking” events on the fourth Wednesday of each month. The next guest will be Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton on July 24 at 6 p.m. Other future guests will include County Treasurer Jim Jahn, State Representative Riordan McClain, and Municipal Court Judge Jenifer Burnaugh.

The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

All programs are free. For more details on this and other programs, and to register for those requiring it, visit the library’s web calendar at seloverlibrary.org.

Submitted by Selover Public Library.