COMMUNITY CALENDAR

School board to meet

There will be a special board meeting of the Mount Gilead Exempted Village School District on Friday, July 19, at 7:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the high school. This meeting is to approve the recommendation for the high school parking lot pavement project.

June events at Selover Library

The following events will be held this month at the Selover Library in Chesterville:

• July 24, 6-7, Officially Speaking.

Join us for an informal roundtable discussion with Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton. Let’s get to know the leaders of our community!

• July 25, 10-11, Gardening Class: Growing and Using Daylilies in Your Yard.

Join OSU Extension-Morrow County and Master Gardeners to learn about the wonderful world of daylilies.

• July 27, 7-8, Chesterville Arts Series: The Ohio River, Frozen Solid! Chester Twp Town Hall.

Free live theatre presented by Chesterville Arts Series. At first, the winter weather had been a source of fun as the Ohio River froze over completely, a rarity. Then it all broke free and shattered the quiet of the night of January 29, 1918.

Saturday Breakfast set for July 27

The First Presbyterian Church’s 4th Saturday Breakfast will take place from 7-10 a.m. on July 27.

Proceeds will be donated to Snuggled in Hope.

The church is located at 55 N. Cherry St., Mount Gilead.

Mad Cap Living History Nights

Performances of Living History characters will all be held at the Woodward Opera House in Mount Vernon at 7 p.m. on the following dates: Aug. 8, Knox Squares (featuring Paul Lynde as the center square); Sept. 12, Amy K. Stoner as Amelia Bloomer; Oct. 10, Tammy Souhrada as Lizzie Borden; and Nov. 14, Jim Stoner as Al Capone.

Donations are appreciated.

Library working on literacy garden

Perry Cook Memorial Public Library is developing a literacy garden. The library is looking for interested Girl Scout, Boy Scout, 4-H or other organizations willing to donate time and assistance.

Some needs include children’s potting table, raised garden beds, soil, mulch, annuals and perennials, materials for a dinosaur garden, materials for a fairy garden, basic garden equipment, and more.

If any groups in the area are willing to assist with building or maintaining the library garden, please call 419-362-7181 or email [email protected].

Electronics collection sites

Morrow County offers a semi-permanent electronics collection site for residents, now open through Nov. 15 (weather permitting). Please call 419-946-6400 to schedule an appointment for properly recycling your old lamps, vacuums, leaf blowers, printers, microwaves, computers and accessories and just about anything with a cord that does not contain liquids!

TV’s and all old CRT computer monitors cost only $20 for disposal. For additional options for electronic disposal sponsored by DKMM, refer to https://dkmm.org/acceptable-electronics.

Household hazardous waste

The DKMM District (Delaware, Knox, Morrow, and Marion Counties) now offers two semi-permanent collection sites for residents for household hazardous wastes. Appointments must be made between April and September. Proof of residency is necessary and please be aware that the containers fluids are stored in will not be returned.

Appointments for either the Knox County or the Delaware collection sites are on selected Wednesdays. Please call 419-751-2290 to schedule an appointment. A disposal fee of $1 per pound is required. For more information, check out the website https://dkmm.org/hazardous-waste.

Morrow SWCD Board meetings

Morrow Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will hold our regular meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at the Ag Credit Conference Room located at 5362 US. Rt. 42, Suite 201, Mt. Gilead. Meetings begin at 8 p.m. and are open to the public. If you have any questions, please call the SWCD office at 419-946-7923.

TOPS meets every Monday

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), a weight support group, holds meetings every Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St., Mt. Gilead. Call Sarah at 419-751-7047 for more information.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to [email protected].