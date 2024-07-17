Bennington Glen joined the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, alongside The Alzheimer’s Association, on June 21, which is considered The Longest Day®. It is the day with the most light — the summer solstice. The Longest Day participants fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s and all other dementia through a fundraising activity of their choice on a day that works for them. Bennington Glen staff and residents hosted a bake sale in the front lobby on June 21 and raised $250 to donate to the Alzheimer’s Association. The bake sale table was organized and tended by 11-year-old Isabelle Osborne. On July 8, Amy File was presented with the donation of $250 from the bake sale. Pictured (left to right) are Megan Heller, administrator; Gretchen Roche, DON; Isabelle Osborne, volunteer; and Amy File, Central Ohio Alzheimer’s Association.

Courtesy photo | Bennington Glen