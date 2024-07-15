Simpson to play softball at Adrian College

Greer Simpson (center), a Mount Gilead graduate, will be taking the field for the Adrian College softball team after signing her letter of intent to play for them. Courtesy Photo

After completing her senior year as a member of the Mount Gilead softball team, Greer Simpson will take her talents to Adrian College in Michigan.

Simpson, who will major in exercise science, finished her high school career in style. She was a first-team All-KMAC competitor who completed her season with a .492 batting average that included six doubles and four home runs, while also stealing eight bases.

“I’m so excited,” she said about playing college softball. “It’s been a dream of mine since I picked up a softball for the first time. It’s always been a really big goal of mine.”

And Adrian seemed to be the best fit for her as a destination.

“Just visiting the campus, it felt like an at-home experience,” she said. “It just felt like home. They were very welcoming. The whole team was welcoming. The coaches, meeting some of the professors and the administration was really fun to meet.”

However, it did take her a while to come to her decision.

“It was kind of a long process,” she added. “I was debating on if I wanted to be closer to home or if I wanted to go out and adventure the world.”

While Simpson is no stranger to traveling with a softball program, she did note that doing so while balancing academics will be a challenge.

“I think what will be challenging is just going to be the traveling,” she said. “To try to balance school and softball, practice and the traveling aspect of it. But I think I’m just excited to see what the collegiate level holds for me.”

She also is excited about moving on in her life and seeing what awaits her.

“I think just meeting new friends and meeting new people and see what the next chapter has in store for me,” she said about what she is looking forward to at Adrian.

However, she also has a lot of memories from Mount Gilead to take with her.

“I think I’m going to be taking the softball memories, the basketball memories,” she said. “Winning the important games, losing games — just all the core memories I’ll take with me.”

