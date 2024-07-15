Reflections: Stories from past Junes

I spent a few hours diving into the newspaper archives at the Morrow County Historical Society this past week and here are some of the top new stories from past Junes in the Morrow County Independent and Morrow County Sentinel.

Looking Back:

90 years ago, June 1934: The Eighth Congressional District Rural Letter Carriers’ Association met in Cardington on June 23rd. Entertainment was present with the Ladies’ Aid Society of the Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church at the school’s auditorium. Frank L. Miller of Cardington was serving as the association’s secretary-treasurer. The Cardington Village Council wrote a letter to the Big Four for installing new red flashing lights at the railroad crossing at West Main Street. The local Camp Fire Girls troop cleaned and replaced the roof for the village park’s log cabin.

80 years ago, June 1944: “Abraham Lincoln” was the first motion picture shown in Cardington Park for the summer. A special arrangement of “Beautiful Savior” was sung by the Saint Olaf College choir. Cardington Rotary Club members took tours of the local farms; Howard and Neil Patzer Farm, Paul Maxwell Farm, Lowell Patterson Farm, and Glenn Guiher Farm. Lyman S. Hert was hired as a math teacher for Cardington High School. John M. and Bertha A. Stone purchased the building located on the southeast corner of the town square (today’s Cardington Cafè).

70 years ago, June 1954: The Cardington High School Class of 1929 held its 25th reunion at Long’s Lake. Marlene (Fricke) Heimlich received the Emily Post Good Manners Award at the end-of-the-year awards assembly. Vacation Bible School at the Cardington First United Methodist Church was taught by Mrs. Richard Slack, Mrs. Newton Fate, Margaret Byrd, Nancy Ulrey, Duanna Ullom, Joan Ross, Dana Sherman, Mrs. John McCutchen, Mrs. James Rhineberger, Linda McElroy, Kathryn Maxwell, Mrs. Rudolph Weise, Mrs. Robert Breece, Nelda Akron, Marge Breckner, Shirleen Philbrook, Dorena Ruehrmund, Janenne Rogers, Jerry Fowble, and David Patterson. Richard Koon and Dean Curl represented the high school at Buckeye Boys State and Margaret Byrd at Buckeye Girls State.

60 years ago, June 1964: Terence Kirkpatrick and Anita Miller were the recipients for the Lillian E. James Scholarship. Jane Orweiler graduated from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. Steve Conaway attended the Science Youth Congress at the Youth Center in Columbus for three days.

50 years ago, June 1974: Cardington-Lincoln High School seniors received scholarships: Toni Bear, Barbara Bischoff, Dan Ebert, Neil Ebert, Paul Elliott, Linda Hack, Cathy Hackworth, Randy Keil, Nancy Kulju, Sheryl Miller, Charles Naylor, Barbara Shonk, Pam Thomas, Tina Thomas, and Diane Vore. Community National Bank honored the Cardington-Lincoln boys basketball team for their Mid-Ohio Conference Championship. The players in attendance were Mike Waddell, Dan Newell, Jeff Squires, Jay White, Bill Shepard, Paul Wells, Paul Elliott, Ron Brown, Randy Keil, and Steve Cowles; the managers were Danny “Stogie” Robinson and Dennis Thompson; the coaches were Jerry Smith, Fred Baer, and Sam Gantz.

40 years ago, June 1984: A profile was done on substitute teacher Cheryl Nye. Jeremy Higgins completed word processing courses at Marion Technical College as a seventh grader. Brandy Fisher, Steve Fissell, and Stephen Gordon were awarded scholarships from Ohio State University at Marion. Linda (Wilt) Ullom received her nursing degree.

30 years ago, June 1994: The Cardington Volunteer Fire Department from Libby Lorimer and Sherry Graham through their independent Avon beauty sales. Superintendent Patrick Drouhard chaired the drive from the county’s United Way chapter. Chuck Mories and Willard Beam presented awards on behalf of the American Legion Post #97 to Rick Fryman and Superintendent Pat Drouhard. Ken Garee qualified for the state track meet in the 100-meter dash.

20 years ago, June 2004: Students from the classes of Chris Endres, Tom Hack, and Angie Crissinger picked up trash along State Route 529. The Cardington-Lincoln High School softball team ended its tournament in the Elite Eight against Strasburg-Franklin. Pat’s Cafe featured artwork from high school students Staci Boston, Olivia Margraf, and Korey Bowersmith. Nate Leland won Cardington PTO’s naming contest for the annual festival calling it the “Jolly Roger Jamboree.” The Maceyko Family business of Jeri-Ann Drive-In, Rainbow 7, and Suz-e-q’s celebrated its 50th anniversary on West Main Street. The Cardington Skateboard Park construction broke ground this month.