Morgan off to Bluffton

Highland graduate Amarie Morgan (second from right) signs her letter of intent to play women’s soccer for Bluffton University. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

After a very successful soccer career at Highland High School that saw her earn multiple All-MOAC honors, including reaching the first team as a senior, Amarie Morgan will attempt to build on those accolades at the next level.

Before her senior year ended, Morgan signed to play for Bluffton University in Division III of the NCAA.

“I picked Bluffton because I’ve been talking to the coach since my sophomore year and I liked everything he’s been telling me about the school,” she said. “Not just soccer, but their program. When I went on a college visit, he made it very welcoming and I also met the girls there and I went to camps there and it was very nice.”

Morgan, who tallied 14 goals and seven assists for the Scots last year, plans to major in social work and sociology. She noted that it did take a little while for her to make her collegiate choice.

“I was torn between Bluffton and another school,” she said. “I chose Bluffton because I really liked their atmosphere and it reminds me a lot of home.”

While Morgan also competed on the basketball and track and field teams at Highland, soccer has been a constant in her life. She said she has been involved in that sport since kindergarten.

“It’s always been my number one,” she said. “I just feel my skill work was there more than basketball and track, because I’ve only been doing track for five or six years. It’s my skill level and overall level.”

She added that, while she is open to play nearly every position for Bluffton, she does have an idea where she’ll be situated on the field.

“I’ll play any position other than goalie, but as of right now, I’m pretty sure my position is going to be attacking mid or defensive mid,” she said.

Her father, Anthony Wilson, who also coached her throughout much of her high school career, noted that she had a lot of the attributes necessary to earn playing time quickly.

“Energy, effort, enthusiasm and a willingness to compete,” he said. “Those are the things that will give her playing time right away because they’re building a program right now.”

“When he (Bluffton coach Zach Hammon) posts on social media, it’s always believe and compete and I feel I can bring that,” added Morgan.

She noted that she will have to work to improve at a few things if she expects to be a regular on the field.

“I would say my aggressiveness and keeping my skill level up because you never want to relax,” she said. “I was always told it’s faster and stronger, so I’m going to need to get faster and stronger.”

Morgan is excited about attending Bluffton for multiple reasons.

“Obviously soccer and the experience there, but just the whole college experience within itself,” she said. “I find it really exciting.”

She added that she will miss the close contact she has had with her family and friends.

“My friends and my family because it’s still close, but it’s far away enough from home.”

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS