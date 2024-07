HOJGA nearing end of season

The Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association completed its sixth of seven tournaments on Thursday at Kings Mill.

Logan Keller of Galion picked up his sixth win in as many tries in the 16-18 class by shooting 69. Maura Murphy of Pleasant earned her fifth win in the 13-18 girls’ class with a round of 74. Fairbanks’ Sam Snyder added a win in the 13-15 class by shooting 80 and Kolton Crider shot 40 to take first in the 12-and-under class.

Following are the complete results from the Kings Mill event.

16-18 boys

Logan Keller, 69

Sam Reynolds, 72

Matthew Ralph, 73

Kaden Ottley, 75

Nate Richardson, 75

Parker Steffanni, 76

Henry Terry, 77

Dawson Manns, 78

Dylan Moore, 79

Wyatt Davis, 80

Jaxon Jolliff, 80

Weston Prenger, 80

Will Browning, 84

Hayden Foltz, 84

Dawson Hall, 84

Logan Reynolds, 84

Carson Stroupe, 84

Carson Walker, 84

Owen Jester, 85

Jack Seckel, 88

Seth Smith, 88

Billy Bowlin, 89

Noah Burke, 89

Nolan Ludwig, 89

Miles Hall, 91

Ethan Monroe, 91

Harrison Reppart, 94

Jett Bowers, 97

Dillin Smith, 102

Alex Schultz, 130

13-15 boys

Sam Snyder, 80

Bryant Berry, 81

Liam Rhea, 87

Walter Laudeman, 90

Owen Prenger, 90

Grayson Keller, 91

Jaxon Sigalet, 91

Clay Rogers, 93

Landon Kane, 94

Jake Kulha, 94

Evan Keller, 95

Matt Murphy, 95

Alex Jolliff, 96

Drew Thomas, 97

Jenson Stover, 98

Brody Enders, 104

Jett Boyce, 105

Casey Rogers, 107

Gage Thiel, 110

Tucker Ludwig, 118

12-and-under

Kolton Crider, 40

Adam Keller, 47

Bryce Bollenbaugh, 53

Cohen Sisler, 55

Gracie Curtis, 57

Aiden Issler, 57

Miri Taylor, 57

Nathan Kirkham, 61

Keegan Starkey, 61

Madi Curtis, 74

Ace Winner, 75

13-18 girls

Maura Murphy, 74

Maddie Murphy, 87

Madison Gray, 91

Olivia Ross, 93

Madelyn Taylor, 97

Charlee Brestle, 98

Emery Gorenflo, 104

Rayma Smith 105

Anna Songer, 108

Norrie Plank, 109

Kylie Simpson, 115

