Highland athletes represented on All-MOAC teams

Highland senior Hayden Kline was one of three Scot baseball players to earn first-team MOAC recognition. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

A number of Highland athletes were recognized when the MOAC announced its all-league teams recently.

The Scots had three athletes earn first-team recognition in the conference, all in baseball. Hayden Kline, Kort Sears and Zach Church all earned that honor.

Following are the complete all-league teams for the MOAC.

Softball

League Champions: Clear Fork and Shelby.

Player of the Year: Mallary Gundrum, Shelby.

Coach of the Year: Chris Clapper, Clear Fork.

First Team: Katrina Rogers, Clear Fork; Melodie Blubaugh, Clear Fork; CeCe Campbell, Galion; Kameron Biederman, Marion Harding; Trista Jewell, Ontario; Edie Howard, Ontario; Katie Jordan, Pleasant; Elaina Wooten, River Valley; Samantha Woods, River Valley; Mallary Gundrum, Shelby; Kendall Parsons, Shelby.

Second Team: Renee Anders, Clear Fork; Macy Ousley, Clear Fork; Madelyn Schieber, Galion; Kate Clements, Highland; Raina Smith, Marion Harding; Autumn Taylor, Ontario; Olivia Kreger, Ontario; Hannah Miller, Pleasant; Delaney Myers, River Valley; Brently Audd, River Valley; Lexi Booker, Shelby; Natalie Kennard, Shelby.

Honorable Mention: Miley Shafer, Clear Fork; Madison Beck, Galion; Madilynn Stuckman, Highland; Destiny Brown, Marion Harding; Brinlee Kreger, Ontario; Faith Staley, Pleasant; Addison Braun, River Valley; Kennedy Studer, Shelby.

Baseball

League Champion: Highland.

Player of the Year: Luke Schlosser, Clear Fork.

Coach of the Year: Jon Amicone, Shelby.

First Team: Luke Schlosser, Clear Fork; Jay Jackson, Clear Fork; Braxton Prosser, Galion; Max Albert, Galion; Hayden Kline, Highland; Zach Church, Highland; Kort Sears, Highland; Nathan Cunningham, Marion Harding; Carter Walters, Ontario; Carter Weaver, Ontario; Nic Eyster, Shelby.

Second Team: Nate Lind, Clear Fork; Garrett Holtz, Clear Fork; Chandler Ball, Clear Fork; Kael Longwell, Galion; Jayden Collins, Highland; Jace Brooks, Highland; Raymond Scott-Harbolt, Marion Harding; Austin Allen, Marion Harding; Trent Caudill, Pleasant; Hayden Kanagy, River Valley; Alex Bruskotter, Shelby.

Honorable Mention: Kasey Swank, Clear Fork; Hunter Miniard, Galion; Gavin Wiggand, Highland; Gavyn Baumgartner, Marion Harding; James Mahon, Ontario; J.T. Snively, Pleasant; Alden Gray, River Valley; Maverick Noel, Shelby.

Boys’ Tennis

League Champion: Ontario.

Player of the Year: Pablo Sanchez Vidal, Ontario.

Coach of the Year: Cary Carcione, Ontario.

First Team: Alexander Lisiecki, Marion Harding; Sebastian Lisiecki, Marion Harding; Pablo Sanchez Vidal, Ontario; Hector Sanchez Vidal, Ontario; Matt Bayes, Ontario; Alex Ellis, Ontario; Ty Keinath, Shelby.

Second Team: Cameron Williams, Marion Harding; Alex Yancey, Pleasant; Bryson Baker, Pleasant; Michael Vogt, Shelby; Ben Wilkins, Shelby; Dawson Gove, Shelby; Toby Randall, Shelby.

Honorable Mention: Cooper Brokaw, Clear Fork; Cooper Kent, Galion; Andres Alejandre Rosas, Marion Harding; Viktor Tane, Ontario; Griffin Gleespan, Pleasant; Brady Werling, Pleasant; Hayden Campbell, River Valley; Andrew Karrick, River Valley; Ashton Hoffbauer, Shelby.

Boys’ Track and Field

League Champion: Ontario.

Player of the Year: Dean Morrison, Ontario.

Coach of the Year: Rachel Miller, Ontario.

First Team: Davis Hoeflich, Clear Fork; Jacob Chambers, Galion; Zachery Sallee, Galion; Linkon Tyrell, Galion; Austin Boughton, Ontario; Brady Fletcher, Ontario; Landon Foltz, Ontario; Quinn Frankhouse, Ontario; Grayson Ginn, Ontario; Bodpegn Miller, Ontario; Dean Morrison, Ontario; Grady Muncy, Ontario; Demetri Parsons, Ontario; Nate Spencer, Ontario; Xavier Trent, Ontario; Jace Young, Ontario; Hudson Warner, Pleasant; Gabriel Douce, River Valley; Ethan Lyon, River Valley; Cooper Miller, River Valley.

Second Team: Jacob Chambers, Galion; Aidan Haring, Clear Fork; Landon Foltz, Ontario; Jace Young, Ontario; Carter Ferguson, Marion Harding; Aiden Fox, Ontario; Galion 400-meter relay; Highland 800-meter relay; Pleasant 1600-meter relay; Shelby 3200-meter relay; Isaiah North, Galion; Darren Styer, Highland; Julian Mills, Clear Fork; Graham Yeager, Shelby.

Honorable Mention: Branson Newsome, Highland; Zachery Sallee, Galion; Ethan Beck, Clear Fork; Elijah McGinnis, Pleasant; Nick Swartz, Pleasant; Kade Sutherland, Marion Harding; Hudson Warner, Pleasant; Marion Harding 400-meter relay; Marion Harding 800-meter relay; River Valley 1600-meter relay; River Valley 3200-meter relay; Alex Stokes, Marion Harding; Ben Isler, River Valley; Nash Evans, Clear Fork; Holden Hunter, Galion; Ladon Hayes, Highland.

Girls’ Track and Field

League Champion: Shelby.

Player of the Year: Miranda Stone, Galion.

Coach of the Year: Patience Lewis, Shelby.

First Team: Asia Belcher, Clear Fork; Raygann Campbell, Galion; Kayla Halsbisen, Galion; Kenzie Halsbisen, Galion; Nora Harding, Galion; Miranda Stone, Galion; Lydia Price, Marion Harding; Arialyn Bischak, Ontario; Saha Bulakovski, Ontario; Tessa Crum, Ontario; Jazlyn Johnson, Ontario; Emma Kaple, Ontario; Taydon Obenour, Pleasant; Eva Moran, River Valley; Ava Bowman, Shelby; Channon Cundiff, Shelby; Madison Henkel, Shelby; Princess Timko, Shelby; Jaleeza Zehner, Shelby.

Second Team: Audrey Mahon, Ontario; Tessa Crum, Ontario; Emma Montgomery, Shelby; Anna Will, Shelby; Mia Felder, Galion; Sarah Jordan, Pleasant; Galion 400-meter relay; Marion Harding 800-meter relay; Clear Fork 1600-meter relay; Highland 3200-meter relay; Alyssa Niese, Shelby; Sarah Strickler, Ontario; Kalynne Butterfield, Galion; Bella Sorrenti, Ontario; Kynzie Green, Highland.

Honorable Mention: Madison Henkel, Shelby; Carmen Parker, Marion Harding; Eliana Pelkey, Clear Fork; Reagan Maibach, Highland; Camryn Miller, Highland; Raygann Campbell, Galion; Peyton Putnam, Shelby; Ontario 400-meter relay; Clear Fork 800-meter relay; Marion Harding 1600-meter relay; Pleasant 3200-meter relay; Breanndon Card, Marion Harding; Ava Fichtner, Highland; Audrey Weaver, Highland; Braylee Sturts, Shelby; Mikka Knapik, Clear Fork.

