Dever new girls’ soccer coach at Highland

Megan Dever was named the new head coach for girls’ soccer at Highland High School. Courtesy Photo

Highland Local School District is pleased to announce Megan Dever as its new head girls’ soccer coach.

A 2011 graduate of Westerville Central High School, coach Dever has spent the last 10 years coaching soccer at both the high school and club level, in and around central Ohio.

“I am excited for this opportunity,” Dever said. “I am looking forward to getting to work with the players in the program currently and look forward to developing a youth program that will produce quality soccer players in the future.”

Dever played high school soccer at Westerville Central High School and played collegiately at Muskingum University before an injury prematurely ended her playing career. Her previous coaching stints include being the head JV coach at Westerville Central High School from 2014-16, head coach for the Classic Eagles club program from 2014-19, Pride SC head girls’ club coach from 2019-23 and head JV coach at Westerville South last season. Her experiences as both a player and a coach made her a great choice to lead Highland’s girls’ soccer program into the future.

Highland athletic director Mike DeLaney looks forward to having coach Dever take the reins of the program.

“We had several quality applicants for the position, which speaks to how coaches in central Ohio view our girls’ soccer program and the track record of success we have had over the last five years under the direction of our former head coach Anthony Wilson,” he said. “Coach Dever’s coaching experience, strong desire to build the program from youth level and her desire to create lasting relationships with her players were all attributes that made her the choice to lead our program.”

Dever is the fourth head girls’ soccer coach in the history of Highland’s program. She resides in Marengo.

Information received from Mike DeLaney.