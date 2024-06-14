All-KMAC teams named

Logan High of Mount Gilead was named the Runner of the Year for boys’ track by the KMAC. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Northmor’s Grant Bentley was recognized as the KMAC’s baseball Player of the Year. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

The KMAC announced its all-conference athletes for the spring sports season.

For Mount Gilead, Lauren Huelsman was named the Coach of the Year for both boys’ track and girls’ track. Logan High was the Runner of the Year in boys’ track.

Northmor’s Grant Bentley was named the Player of the Year in baseball.

Girls’ Varsity Track

First Team: Kelsey Hackman, Danville (100, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump); Evie Stowe, Centerburg (200, 400); Magi Hallabrin, Cardington (800); Payton Tucker, Centerburg (1600); Kimberly Staley, Mount Gilead (3200, 3200 relay); McKenzie Mosher, Mount Gilead (400 relay); Natalie Waugh, Mount Gilead (400 relay, 800 relay); Faith White, Mount Gilead (400 relay, 800 relay); Danielle Pohlkotte, Mount Gilead (400 relay, 800 relay, high jump); Darbie Dillon, Mount Gilead (800 relay); Sarah Ambrose, Northmor (1600 relay); Ryann Brinkman, Northmor (1600 relay); Natalie Hunter, Northmor (1600 relay); Makayla Sutton, Northmor (1600 relay); Sophie Mosher, Mount Gilead (3200 relay); Adriana Hershner, Mount Gilead (3200 relay); Haley Pfeifer, Mount Gilead (3200 relay); Isabelle Bostic, East Knox (pole vault); Ella Bouton, Fredericktown (discus, shot put).

Runner of the Year: Kelsey Hackman, Danville.

Field Athlete of the Year: Ella Bouton, Fredericktown.

Coach of the Year: Lauren Huelsman, Mount Gilead.

All Academic: Lydia Hess, Cardington; Breana Hall, Centerburg; Hiba Ezzarouali, East Knox; Kaity Kanagy, Fredericktown; Shelba Fisher, Mount Gilead; Hannah Kanagy, Northmor.

Second Team: Haylee Walker, Northmor (100); Danielle Pohlkotte, Mount Gilead (200); Cloe Tucker, East Knox (400); Ellie Kershner, Fredericktown (800, 1600 relay); Magi Hallabrin, Cardington (1600); Taylor Severt, Fredericktown (3200); Darbie Dillon, Mount GIlead (100 hurdles); Olivia Griffith, Centerburg (300 hurdles); Emily Feeney, Fredericktown (400 relay, 800 relay); Trinity Enzor, Fredericktown (400 relay, 800 relay); Cally Carpenter, Fredericktown (400 relay, 800 relay, 1600 relay); Emma Scott, Frediericktown (400 relay, 800 relay); Kit Bellman, Fredericktown (1600 relay); Kacie Rook, Fredericktown (1600 relay); Peyton Blakesley, Fredericktown (3200 relay); Elizabeth Swartzentruber, Fredericktown (3200 relay); Micah Phillips, Fredericktown (3200 relay); Kaity Kanagy, Fredericktown (3200 relay); Mackenzie Wilson, East Knox (high jump); Evie Stowe, Centerburg (long jump); Jenny Alexander, Fredericktown (pole vault); Isabella Grennell, East Knox (discus); Andrea Holland, Danville (shot put).

Honorable Mention: Evie Stowe, Centerburg (100); Cloe Tucker, East Knox (200, 800 relay); Natalie Hunter, Northmor (400); Kimberly Staley, Mount Gilead (800, 1600); Magi Hallabrin, Cardington (3200); Hailey Cockrell, Fredericktown (100 hurdles); Darbie Dillon, Mount Gilead (300 hurdles, 1600 relay); Briez Adams, Northmor (400 relay); Sarah Ambrose, Northmor (400 relay); Layla Castle, Northmor (400 relay); Haylee Walker, Northmor (400 relay); Isabelle Bostic, East Knox (400 relay); Malena Streby, East Knox (800 relay, 3200 relay); Macie Faucett, East Knox (800 relay, 3200 relay); Natalie Waugh, Mount Gilead (1600 relay); Sophie Mosher, Mount Gilead (1600 relay); Kendall Neal, Mount Gilead (1600 relay); Taylor Severt, East Knox (3200 relay); Adrian Clutter, East Knox (3200 relay); Alexis Longsdorf, Cardington (high jump); Macie Witherall, Northmor (long jump); Emma Fowler, Fredericktown (pole vault); Abby Leonhard, Mount Gilead (discus); Isabella Grennell, East Knox (shot put).

League Champion: Mount Gilead

Boys’ Varsity Track

First Team: Logan High, Mount Gilead (100, 200, 800 relay); Cowin Becker, Northmor (400): Aidan Reitmire, Cardington (800: Will Baker, Mount Gilead (1600, 3200, 3200 relay); Tae Davis, Mount Gilead (110 hurdles); Ethan Amens, Northmor (300 hurdles); Cayden LeMaster, Centerburg (400 relay); Trevin Harris, Centerburg (400 relay); Maren Mead, Centerburg (400 relay); Mason Turske, Centerburg (400 relay); Jonathan Miller, Mount Gilead (800 relay); Collin Gabriel, Mount Gilead (800 relay); Quade Harris, Mount Gilead (800 relay); Caedmon Platt, Fredericktown (1600 relay); Brandon Hogg, Fredericktown (1600 relay, pole vault); Aiden McManus, Fredericktown (1600 relay); Grant Hartley, Fredericktown (1600 relay, high jump); Owen Hershner, Mount Gilead (3200 relay); Liam Stalnaker, Mount Gilead (3200 relay); Parker Bartlett, Mount Gilead (3200 relay); Conner Stockdale, Northmor (long jump); Nathaniel Caudill, Centerburg (discus); Bryer Boeshart, Danville (shot put).

Runner of the Year: Logan High, Mount Gilead.

Field Athlete of the Year: Bryer Boeshart, Danville.

Coach of the Year: Lauren Huelsman, Mount Gilead.

All Academic: Jason Bockbrader, Cardington; Alex Riegel, Centerburg; Bryer Boeshart, Danville; Seth Madden, East Knox; Trevor Bellman, Fredericktown; Parker Bartlett, Mount Gilead; Ryan Lehman, Northmor.

Second Team: Mason Turske, Centerburg (100, 200); Grant Hartley, Fredericktown (400); Ryan Lehman, Northmor (800, 3200 relay); Greg Beard, Centerburg (1600); Parker Bartlett, Mount Gilead (3200); Jacob Hackman, Danville (110 hurdles); Wyatt Mowry, Mount Gilead (300 hurdles); Hayden Baker, East Knox (400 relay); Sylas Lamneck, East Knox (400 relay); Seth Madden, East Knox (400 relay); Logan Clark, East Knox (400 relay); Bo Landin, Northmor (800 relay, 1600 relay); Levi Hunter, Northmor (800 relay, 1600 relay); Ethan Amens, Northmor (800 relay); Cowin Becker, Northmor (800 relay, 1600 relay, long jump); Griffin Healea, Northmor (1600 relay, 3200 relay); David Blunk, Northmor (3200 relay); Thomas Keen, Northmor (3200 relay); A.J. Brehm, Cardington (high jump); Weston Bostic, East Knox (pole vault); Bryer Boeshart, Danville (discus); Joey Baldwin, Mount Gilead (shot put).

Honorable Mention: Maren Mead, Centerburg (100); Hayden Baker, East Knox (200, 800 relay); Quade Harris, Mount Gilead (400); Griffin Healea, Northmor (800); Ryan Lehman, Northmor (1600, 3200); Seth Madden, East Knox (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 800 relay); Elijah Roush, Fredericktown (400 relay); Gavin Toombs, Fredericktown (400 relay); Trevor Bellman, Fredericktown (400 relay); Tanner Estep, Fredericktown (400 relay); Sylas Lamneck, East Knox (800 relay); Logan Clark, East Knox (800 relay); Aidan Reitmire, Cardington (1600 relay); Jason Bockbrader, Cardington (1600 relay); A.J. Brehm, Cardington (1600 relay); Kalin Briggs, Cardington (1600 relay); Greg Beard, Centerburg (3200 relay); Andrew Dickof, Centerburg (3200 relay); Chase Netting, Centerburg (3200 relay); Alex Riegel, Centerburg (3200 relay); Corbin Poff-Wengerd, East Knox (high jump, long jump); Cade Miracle, Northmor (pole vault); Jackson Balliinger, Centerburg (discus); Josh Byers, Danville (shot put).

League Champion: Mount Gilead.

Girls’ Middle School Track

First Place: Whitney Baker, Northmor (100, 400 relay); Delaney Landin, Northmor (200, 1600 relay); Bailey Crone, Cardington (400, 3200 relay); Gwen Hershner, Mount Gilead (800, 1600, pole vault); Tessa Watterson, Northmor (100 hurdles, 1600 relay); Blakeleigh Anderson, Northmor (200 hurdles); Magdelena Hedrick, Northmor (400 relay); Natori Clevinger, Northmor (400 relay); Emerie Ziegelhofer, Northmor (400 relay); Gracie Reiss, Fredericktown (800 relay); Kiersten Mills, Fredericktown (800 relay); Sophia Overholt, Fredericktown (800 relay); Audra Rhoades, Fredericktown (800 relay); Hannah Ambrose, Northmor (1600 relay); Veronica Kanagay, Northmor (1600 relay); Journey Belt, Cardington (3200 relay); Madison Garrabrant, Cardington (3200 relay); Sydney Meade, Cardington (3200 relay); Bailey Bault, Mount Gilead (high jump, long jump); Gracyn Toombs, Fredericktown (discus, shot put).

League Champion: Northmor.

Boys’ Middle School Track

First Place: Cyren Wallace, Danville (100, long jump); Tyler Miller, Mount Gilead (200, 800 relay); Josh Goers, Cardington (400, 1600 relay); Henry Bartlett, Mount Gilead (800); Andrew Gannon, Mount Gilead (1600); Brendan Barber, Northmor (110 hurdles, 400 relay); Brady Chapman, Northmor (200 hurdles, 400 relay); Shawn Thompson, Northmor (400 relay); Brady Bowlin, Northmor (400 relay); Marshall Hand, Mount GIlead (800 relay); Matthew Horton, Mount Gilead (800 relay); Levi Johnson, Mount Gilead (800 relay); Tyler Miller (800 relay); Jacob McNichols, Cardington (1600 relay); Garrett Heacock, Cardington (1600 relay); Damon Boggs, Cardington (1600 relay; Aiden McLain, Mount Gilead (3200 relay); Grayson Smith, Mount Gilead (3200 relay); Landon Mosher, Mount GIlead (3200 relay); Brycen Gabriel, Mount Gilead (3200 relay); Alton Woods, East Knox (high jump); Samson Walters, Northmor (pole vault); Colt Sammons, Centerburg (discus); Brady Kelly, Fredericktown (shot put).

League Champion: Mount Gilead.

Softball

Player of the Year: Grace Gronberg, Danville.

First Team: Genevieve Longsdorf, Cardington; Ariana Simpson, Cardington; Abby Herren, Centerburg; Alicia Humphrey, Danville; Abigail Sapp, Danville; Madison Payne, Danville; Taylor Brown, Fredericktown; Kelsey Bell, Fredericktown; Greer Simpson, Mount Gilead; Madison Simpson, Northmor; Kate Kissling, Northmor.

Coach of the Year: Charlie Duncan, Danville.

Second Team: Alexis Longsdorf, Cardington; Morgan Powell, Cardington; Brooklyn Pankuch, Centerburg; Addyson Bocock, Danville; Addison Mickley, Danville; Emily Weckesser, Danville; Chole Wells, Fredericktown; Jesenia Montalvo, Fredericktown; Kierra Main, Mount Gilead; Kallie Wright, Northmor; Mahaila Strobel, Northmor.

Honorable Mention: Celia Hall, Cardington; Harley Webb, Centerburg; Jaylyn Smith, Danville; Trinity Garrettson, Fredericktown; Anavey Jodrey, Mount Gilead; Shelby Cooper, Northmor.

All Academic: Genevieve Longsdorf, Cardington; Alyssa Harris, Centerburg; Broegan Staats, Danville; Julia Partington, Fredericktown; Saje Miley, Northmor.

League Champion: Danville

Baseball

Player of the Year: Grant Bentley, Northmor.

First Team: Wyatt Wade, Cardington; Grayson Reynolds, Centerburg; Daniel LeMaster, Centerburg; Ricky Faught, Centerburg; Cole DeLaughder, Danville; Nolan Ridgway, Danville; Bryar Householder, East Knox; Caden Wengerd, East Knox; Korbin McGowan, Fredericktown; Drew Hammond, Northmor; Trevor Brubaker, Northmor.

Coach of the Year: Josh Moss, Centerburg.

Second Team: A.J. Hall, Cardington; Denton Garrison, Cardington; Caden Dewitt, Cardington; Jesse Rings, Centerburg; Ryder Scott, Centerburg; Landon Lyons, Danville; Joshua Keith, East Knox; Bracen Davis, East Knox; Carter Mull, Fredericktown; Gage Baker, Mount Gilead; Cole Cuffman, Northmor.

Honorable Mention: Wyatt Denney, Cardington; Mason Vallance, Centerburg; Kendall Carter, Danville; Derek Field, East Knox; Lane Warner, Fredericktown; Cameron Vickers, Mount Gilead; Jack Bowdre, Northmor.

All Academic: A.J. Hall, Cardington; Ryder Scott, Centerburg; Wyatt Nissley, Danville; Joshua Keith, East Knox; Korbin McGowan, Fredericktown; Caiden Martinez, Northmor.

League Champion: East Knox.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS