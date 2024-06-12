HOJGA holds second tournament

On Tuesday, the Marion Country Club hosted the second Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association tournament of the summer.

Logan Keller of Galion shot 76 to win the 16-18 age group, while Pleasant’s Maura Murphy’s score of 83 took first in the girls’ class. Asher Gates of River Valley took the 13-15 class with the low score of the day (74). Also, the 12-and-under class went to Kolton Crider of Pleasant, who shot 43 over nine holes.

Following are the complete results from the tournament.

16-18 boys

Logan Keller, 76

Dylan Moore, 79

Kaden Ottley, 80

Parker Steffanni, 80

Dawson Manns, 83

Nathan McMullen, 84

Dawson Hall, 85

Carson Stroupe, 88

Jack Seckel, 88

Ethan Monroe, 93

Will Browning, 95

Carson Walker, 95

Dillin Smith, 96

Alex Streich, 96

Jett Bowers, 99

Noah Burke, 102

Seth Smith, 105

Kellen Cadegan, 110

Arden Stansbery, 112

Alex Schultz, 142

13-15 boys

Asher Gates, 74

Clay Rogers, 85

Liam Rhea, 87

Matt Murphy, 89

Nolen West, 90

Bryant Berry, 90

Blake Gibson, 92

Jace Haunhorst, 93

Grayson Keller, 95

Evan Keller, 96

Drew Thomas, 99

Jett Boyce, 99

Landon Kane, 100

Jake Kulha, 103

Cullen Hart, 103

Christian Hart, 106

Walter Laudeman, 107

Gage Thiel, 109

Casey Rogers, 115

Briggs Leffler, 116

Brody Enders, 126

12-and-under boys

Kolton Crider, 43

Adam Keller, 51

Miri Taylor, 59

Bryce Bollenbaugh, 59

Aiden Issler, 63

Cohen Sisler, 65

Nathan Kirkham, 77

13-18 girls

Maura Murphy, 83

Maddie Murphy, 92

Olivia Ross, 94

Rayma Smith, 99

Madelyn Taylor, 106

Emery Gorenflo, 109

Alayna Huff, 112

Samantha Bean, 114

Anna Songer, 116

Kylie Simpson, 121

Norrie Plank, 133

