HOJGA holds second tournament

On Tuesday, the Marion Country Club hosted the second Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association tournament of the summer.
Logan Keller of Galion shot 76 to win the 16-18 age group, while Pleasant’s Maura Murphy’s score of 83 took first in the girls’ class. Asher Gates of River Valley took the 13-15 class with the low score of the day (74). Also, the 12-and-under class went to Kolton Crider of Pleasant, who shot 43 over nine holes.
Following are the complete results from the tournament.
16-18 boys
Logan Keller, 76
Dylan Moore, 79
Kaden Ottley, 80
Parker Steffanni, 80
Dawson Manns, 83
Nathan McMullen, 84
Dawson Hall, 85
Carson Stroupe, 88
Jack Seckel, 88
Ethan Monroe, 93
Will Browning, 95
Carson Walker, 95
Dillin Smith, 96
Alex Streich, 96
Jett Bowers, 99
Noah Burke, 102
Seth Smith, 105
Kellen Cadegan, 110
Arden Stansbery, 112
Alex Schultz, 142
13-15 boys
Asher Gates, 74
Clay Rogers, 85
Liam Rhea, 87
Matt Murphy, 89
Nolen West, 90
Bryant Berry, 90
Blake Gibson, 92
Jace Haunhorst, 93
Grayson Keller, 95
Evan Keller, 96
Drew Thomas, 99
Jett Boyce, 99
Landon Kane, 100
Jake Kulha, 103
Cullen Hart, 103
Christian Hart, 106
Walter Laudeman, 107
Gage Thiel, 109
Casey Rogers, 115
Briggs Leffler, 116
Brody Enders, 126
12-and-under boys
Kolton Crider, 43
Adam Keller, 51
Miri Taylor, 59
Bryce Bollenbaugh, 59
Aiden Issler, 63
Cohen Sisler, 65
Nathan Kirkham, 77
13-18 girls
Maura Murphy, 83
Maddie Murphy, 92
Olivia Ross, 94
Rayma Smith, 99
Madelyn Taylor, 106
Emery Gorenflo, 109
Alayna Huff, 112
Samantha Bean, 114
Anna Songer, 116
Kylie Simpson, 121
Norrie Plank, 133
