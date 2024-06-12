County Engineer talks roads

Morrow County Engineer Bart Dennison (left) and Selover Library staff member Alan Wall (right) discuss the county engineer’s responsibilities. Courtesy | Selover Public Library

Selover Public Library in Chesterville held its fifth “Officially Speaking” event on May 22. Morrow County Engineer Bart Dennison joined a small group of local residents to enjoy some light refreshments and to talk about himself and the county engineer’s responsibilities.

Dennison reviewed his engineering education and background with Wyandot County, and then discussed how the County Engineer’s Office receives its funding and how those funds are used. Dennison then took a variety of questions from the attendees, particularly regarding local road issues. He briefly reviewed the general process of maintaining county roads and bridges, he and addressed some specific paving questions in more detail. Dennison closed by noting the new County Engineer facility that is currently being constructed, and the advantages it will provide to the County Engineer’s Office and the work done by his people.

Selover Library will continue its monthly “Officially Speaking” events on the fourth Wednesday of each month. The next guest will be Morrow County’s local ODNR Wildlife Officer Tyler Eldred on June 26 at 6 p.m. Other future guests will include Sheriff John Hinton, County Treasurer Jim Jahn, state Rep. Riordan McClain and Municipal Court Judge Jenifer Burnaugh.

The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

All programs are free. For more details on this and other programs, and to register for those requiring it, visit the library’s web calendar at seloverlibrary.org.

Submitted by Selover Public Library.