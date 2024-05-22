Highland battles back to top Academy

Hayden Kline takes a swing at a Columbus Academy pitch on Tuesday. Kline also earned the win on the mound with three scoreless innings of relief. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Jace Brooks looks to get on base in his team’s 6-4 come-from-behind win over Columbus Academy Tuesday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Facing the end of their season at home in the district semifinals against upset-minded Columbus Academy, Highland turned up the heat in the late innings to come from behind for a 6-4 victory that improved the team to 25-3 and kept them alive in the postseason.

Academy scored four runs in the top of the third inning and held a 4-1 run going into the fifth, but the Scots mustered two runs in the home half of the that inning and followed that up with a three-run sixth to earn a berth in Thursday’s district finals at Big Walnut.

“Early in the game, I think we were out-coached — me specifically,” said head coach Don Kline. “I thought there were some times we went away from what makes us successful. We hit a couple at-em balls and kind of put us on our heels a little bit. Tip your hat to Columbus Academy. They coached and prepared for a very good baseball game. I have a lot of respect for that they did there.”

There wasn’t much offense in the early going. Scot starter Kort Sears gave up one baserunner in each of the first two innings, but was able to get three outs with no damage done, while Highland went down in order in both frames.

The third inning was a different story. After Sears struck out the first two Viking batters, he surrendered a walk. After a stolen base, Academy got their first run on a double by Dominic Dunkle. Two more walks — one intentional — loaded the bases for Harmon Gouhin.

A wild pitch brought one run home and advanced the other two runners and Gouhin then responded with a double to make it a 4-0 game before the Scots could get out of the inning.

Highland would finally strike against Viking starter Theo Falkenhain in the third inning. With two on and one out, Jayden Collins cracked an infield single to make it 4-1. However, the team would not be able to add to their score, as Academy recorded two straight outs to end the inning and strand a pair of Scot runners.

The Scots would also load the bases with one out in the fourth inning, but come up empty-handed when a hard-hit line drive was caught and turned into a double play.

Academy wasn’t able to stretch out their lead, though. Hayden Kline took the mound in relief of Sears in the fourth inning and pitched a perfect fourth inning before working around a pair of baserunners in the fifth and one in the sixth. Those three shutout innings were sufficient to buy Highland time to get their offense in gear.

“Hayden’s a senior and he’s really matured this year,” said Don Kline. “He’s a four-year guy for us and he’s really helped us out. I thought today, he just put it all on the mound. He trusted his defense. He’s been doing that all year long. We haven’t had to call his number much on the mound, but he came in there and was a real good fireman for us. He stopped the fire and helped us to play another baseball game.”

The Scots would narrow the gap in the fifth inning. With one out, Collins and Sears hit back-to-back singles. Falkenhain recorded the second out, but a fly ball by Hayden Kline dropped between Viking defenders to score one run and Jace Brooks followed with a run-scoring single to make it a 4-3 game.

After Kline got through the top of the sixth inning, Highland broke through to take their first lead of the day in the bottom of the inning. Johnson opened with a single and Wiggand then drew a walk. A sacrifice bunt by Morgan Kline moved the runners to second and third and Collins then tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

With two outs, the Scots then got a run-scoring double by Sears to take the lead and Zach Church followed with a single to bring Sears home.

Collins then took the mound in the seventh. While he gave up a pair of one-out walks, he would then settle down and record a pop-up before Church gunned down Dunkle in an attempt to steal third to end the game with the Scots on top.

“The resiliency of the boys really showed through today,” said Kline. “We’ve been talking all year about being tough and playing all 21 outs of a baseball game and I think you saw that today. We knew it was going to be a dogfight. They came out and punched us in the mouth. They put a four-spot up, but the boys kept fighting. We just kept scrapping back.”

