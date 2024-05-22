Cardington FFA recognized

Mason Powell (left) is named the state winner in the Agriculture Mechanics Design and Fabrication Proficiency Award. He is pictured with Ohio FFA President Luke Jenningsn (right). Courtesy | Linde’s Photography Sage Whetnall is named a Star Over Ohio as the Ohio FFA Star in Agribusiness. She was represented on stage by her brother, Bristol Whetnall (second from left). Courtesy | Linde’s Photography Cardington’s representation at the Ohio FFA Convention, including State Degree recipients. Courtesy | Erin Wollett Cardington FFA members actively participate in the official Opening ceremonies of the 96th Ohio FFA Convention. Pictured (left to right) are Kayden Burchett, Bryce Hartley, Logan Reynolds, Christopher Kinsey, Ava Davis, Kelli Landon, Autumn Holt, Mason Powell and Morgan Powell. Courtesy | Linde’s Photography

The Ohio FFA Association of the National FFA organization (composed of 52 state associations, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands) was established in 1929. Since then, each year it has hosted a State FFA Convention, bringing together delegates and students from chapters across Ohio to celebrate some of the state’s top members and collaborate on business affecting the association. This year was no different as the Ohio FFA hosted the 96th State FFA Convention at the Ohio State Fair and Expo Center May 2-3.

The Cardington FFA Chapter was proud to not only present 60 students to this year’s convention, but it was honored to have students recognized on stage during all five of the general sessions.

Most notably, Mason Powell (Cardington High School senior) was named the State Winner of the Agriculture Mechanics Design and Fabrication Proficiency Award. Proficiency awards recognize the quality of a student’s supervised agricultural experience in a given area of the agriculture industry. Powell has been employed with Adam Perkins of Grain Equipment Company to build, design, and install grain legs, pits, bins and more. Powell will represent Ohio this summer at the National Evaluations where he will compete against the state winners from up to 52 state associations with hopes to be named a national finalist.

Earning one of the most prestigious titles at the Ohio FFA Convention was Cardington graduate and American Degree candidate Sage Whetnall, who was named the 2024 Ohio FFA Star in Agribusiness. The Star Program recognizes the top four supervised agricultural experiences in the entire state, combining the qualitative analysis of all 47 proficiency award areas into four main categories (agribusiness, placement, farmer and agriscience) with the quantitative standards of the State FFA Degree. This is the second consecutive year that this title was earned by a Cardington FFA member. Whetnall was represented on stage by her brother, Bristol Whetnall.

The Cardington FFA was also incredibly proud to earn the following recognitions on stage at the convention:

• The Cardington chapter was named one of the Top 10 chapters in the state of Ohio in the Premier Chapter Area of Building Communities. This recognizes chapter’s local programming events and activities that contribute to noticing needs and taking action to make the communities around them a better place. Cardington was also named a State Gold-Rated Chapter and, therefore, will be forwarded on to represent Ohio at the National Level this summer.

• Payton Goodman was named the state runner-up in the Nursery Operations Proficiency Award area for her work at Slack’s Singing Springs Nursery in Cardington.

• Sarah Perry (secretary), Alexis Peters (treasurer), and Maddy Brook-Hobbs (reporter) were named State Gold-Rated Officers after receiving perfect scores on their officer record books, reflecting the business, finances, and a scrapbook of chapter operations.

• The Advanced Parliamentary Procedure Team was recognized as the state champions on stage at the convention. They will represent Ohio and compete in Indianapolis against the winners of up to 52 other state associations this fall.

• Eight Cardington FFA members received the State FFA Degree. This is the highest degree that can be earned in the Ohio FFA, second on the national level only to the coveted American FFA Degree. This requires students to earn or productively invest at least $3,000 in their SAE projects, have been satisfactorily involved in state and local FFA programming, have an adequate GPA and high school attendance record, reflect classroom learning standards, and have completed 25 hours of community service. Members earning this degree were Chloe Sherbourne, Tyler Bierl, Zane Everly, Autumn Holt, Morgan Powell, Lane Hughes, Merek McClure and Dillon Minturn.

• Cardington was also recognized for its contributions to charitable organizations, and Cheyenne Leopold performed in the Ohio FFA Chorus.

• Lastly, Rylee Donkin (president) and Christopher Kinsey (vice president) represented Cardington in the Ohio FFA Delegate Process. Via the National FFA and Ohio FFA constitutions, each chapter may present two delegates to the State Convention. These delegates engaged in discussions with other representatives from across Ohio and voted on important matters affecting Ohio FFA. Erin Wollett (Cardington FFA advisor) served as the official state parliamentarian for the delegate process.

Throughout the convention, members enjoyed engaging with business and industry professionals in the trade show and expo center, watching the Ohio FFA Talent Show, meeting Ohio FFA State Officers, National FFA Officers, and visiting State Officers from eight other state associations, as well as mingling with fellow members from across Ohio. They also got to hear inspirational messages from professional keynote speakers Krista Simpson Anderson (The Unquiet Professional) and Morris Morrison. The Cardington FFA Chapter is grateful to all of its chaperones and school administrators for helping make the experience a success.

Submitted by Erin Wollett.