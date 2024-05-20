Mount Gilead boys claim sectional title

The Mount Gilead boys’ track and field team picked up a Division III district title on Saturday, finishing with 112 points at Westerville North to top a 23-team field.

The Indians had a number of regional qualifiers over the three-day meet, which also took place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Will Baker won the 1600 in 4:18.08 and also took first in the 3200 with a time of 9:31.4 for MG, while Wyatt Mowry added a first-place finish in the 300 hurdles in 40.96. The team also won two relays. Jonathan Miller, Logan High, Collin Gabriel and Quade Harris won the 800-meter relay in 1:31.73 and those same four athletes took first in the 1600-meter relay in 3:28.8.

Harris placed second in the 400 with a time of 51.13, as did Parker Bartlett in the 3200 in 9:43.75 and Joey Baldwin in the shot put with an effort of 42’9”. The team’s 3200-meter relay of Owen Hershner, Liam Stalnaker, Bartlett and Baker ran third in 8:12.77. High added third-place finishes in both the 100 (11.44) and 200 (22.67).

A number of athletes scored points for the Indians in the meet. Bartlett claimed fifth in the 1600 in 4:28.78. Hershner ran sixth in the 800 in 2:01.82, Kasen Wallace cleared 11’ to be sixth in the pole vault and Griffin McClelland finished sixth in the shot put with a throw of 41’11.5”. Miller took seventh in the 200 with a time of 23.75, as did Tae Davis in the 110 hurdles (18.51). In the discus, Baldwin was seventh (115’10”) and Gauge Shipman was eighth (115’6”).

The Mount Gilead girls advanced two individuals and one relay to the regional meet.

Kimberly Staley moved on by placing third in the 3200 with a time of 12:05.05, while Abby Leonhard claimed third in the discus with a top effort of 98’10”. The 400-meter relay of Mackenzie Mosher, Natalie Waugh, Faith White and Danielle Pohlkotte added a third-place finish in 52.77.

The 800-meter relay team of Waugh, Darbie Dillon, White and Pohlkotte placed fifth in 1:49.8; while the 3200-meter quartet of Sophie Mosher, Adriana Hershner, Haley Pfeifer and Staley ran eighth in 10:51.37.

Pohlkotte also placed fifth in the high jump by clearing 4’8”, while Staley was sixth in the 1600 with a time of 5:30.99. Also, Dillon took seventh in the 100 hurdles (17.43) and Leonhard was eighth in the shot put (29’10”).

Northmor Golden Knights

The Northmor boys finished second in the Division III district meet at Westerville North with 72 points.

Cowin Becker took first in the 400 with a time of 50.19 and took third in the long jump with an effort of 20’10”. He also teamed with Bo Landin, Levi Hunter and Ethan Amens to place second in the 800-meter relay in 1:33.57 and with Ryan Lehman, Landin and Hunter to take fourth in the 1600-meter relay in 3:29.64.

Hunter added a win in the pole vault, where he cleared 12’4” for first place. Cade Miracle got over 12’ to place third and also make it to regionals.

The team also moved on in the 3200 relay, as Lehman, David Blunk, Griffin Healea and Hunter ran fourth in 8:16.46. Lehman added a third-place finish in the 800 in 1:59.11, while Amens was third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.51.

Northmor’s 400-meter relay of Landin, Charlie Sippel, Amens and Connor Stockdale ran seventh in 46.8 to also score points. Stockdale finished sixth in the long jump (20’1”), as did Owen Yunker in the 110 hurdles (18.14). Lehman ran 4:37.61 to take seventh in the 1600.

The Lady Knights advanced Natalie Hunter to the regional meet after she cleared 9’4” to take first in the pole vault.

She also placed seventh in the 400 in 2:29.05 and teamed with Ryann Brinkman, Kelbie Kightlinger and Kate Lehman to run seventh in the 1600-meter relay in 10:44.68. Brinkman added a seventh-place finish in the 1600 in 5:40.19.

Highland Scots

The Highland Scots competed in the Division II track and field meet at Westerville South High School and advanced several athletes to the regional meet.

Camryn Miller won the 3200 for the girls’ team, taking first in 11:48.5. She also teamed with Kindylle Mallow, Riley Matthews and Reagan Maibach to run fourth in the 3200-meter relay in 10:22.49. Kynzie Green moved on by finishing third in the discus with a top throw of 110’10”.

Ava Fichtner placed fifth in the pole vault by clearing 9’. Miller added a sixth-place finish in the 1600 in 5:31.85. Audrey Weaver scored by placing seventh in the long jump (15’6.5”), as did Iliana Men-Hartley in the 400 (1:03.15).

Ladon Hayes advanced for the boys’ team in the shot put by finishing second with a top throw of 48’6”. He also advanced in the discus with a third-place effort of 135’9”. Toby Rogers moved on by taking third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.96.

In the pole vault, both Jett Black (fifth place) and Darren Styer (sixth) cleared 11’6” to score points. Owen Winkelfoos took fifth in the 1600 in 4:43.39. Matthew Miller added a fifth-place finish in the 3200 with a time of 10:20.61, while Zane Sheets earned fifth in the high jump by clearing 5’6”. Winkelfoos got eighth for also clearing 5’6”.

The team of Miller, Winkelfoos, Ethan Harmon and Sheets ran seventh in the 3200 relay with a time of 8:30.65., as did the quartet of Sam Hernandez, Rogers, Gavin VanWinkle and Branson Newsome in the 800-meter relay (1:34.4). Rogers took seventh in the 110 hurdles in 16.9 and Manual Parsley took eighth in the discus with an effort of 119’11”.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington saw its track and field season come to a conclusion on Saturday at Westerville North’s Division III district meet.

While the Pirates’ teams had numerous placers, they would not be able to finish in the top four of any events — although they barely missed out on advancing in a few of them.

The 1600-meter relay team of A.J. Brehm, Kalin Briggs, Jason Bockbrader and Aidan Reitmire finished fifth in their race with a time of 3:29.68, only missing out on a trip to regionals by .04 seconds. Reitmire added a fifth-place finish in the 800 in 2:00.59.

Also, Brehm was sixth in the 400 with a time of 52.93 and placed seventh in the high jump by clearing 5’8”. The team also got points from Luke Visconte in the 300 hurdles. He was eighth in 44.33.

For the girls, Magi Hallabrin placed eighth in the 800 in 2:29.14 to score in the meet.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS