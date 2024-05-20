Highland BB gets Saturday win over Northmor

Staff Report

Highland picked up a home non-league win over Northmor Saturday by an 11-1 margin.

The Scots finished with seven hits and also took advantage of eight walks. Gavin Wiggand cracked a pair of doubles in the contest, while Hayden Kline had a double and single. Zach Church and Jayden Collins also connected for doubles.

Drew Altizer earned the win. He teamed with Collins, Church, Kline and Jace Brooks to pitch a one-hitter, striking out five and walking the same number.

Northmor was held to one single. Bryce Cooper suffered the loss. He, Jack Bowdre and Ethan Hinton combined to struck out six and walk six, along with giving up seven hits.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS