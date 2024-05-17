Northmor advances in close one

Northmor senior Drew Hammond pitched six shutout innings and also cracked a double that led to him scoring the winning run in his team’s 1-0 win over Madison Christian on Thursday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

The Northmor offense came alive in the sixth inning and, combined with strong pitching, kept the Golden Knight season alive.

After five scoreless innings in which Northmor hadn’t advanced a runner past second base — with the one time that happened being with two outs — they opened the bottom of the sixth with a hard-hit double by starting pitcher Drew Hammond. He would be sacrificed to third by Billy Bowlin and Garrett Harvey would then reach base on a fielder’s choice grounder due to the defense making sure Hammond didn’t score.

Harvey would steal second to take away the threat of an inning-ending double play and Jack Bowdre would then come through with a run-scoring hit to gave Northmor the lead.

“We didn’t have a lot of offense today,” said Golden Knight coach Buck Workman. “Their pitcher did a real good job mixing it up and we couldn’t put anything together. We’ve been going through funks like that offensively through the season, but Drew got that big lead-off double and we were able to get him over to third with that bunt by Billy and a base hit by Bowdre got him in.”

A big key to Northmor scoring in the sixth simply was that Hammond’s double was a lead-off hit. While Northmor had baserunners in each of the first five innings, they were with one out in the first two and with two outs in the third, fourth and fifth.

“You can’t do as much when it takes two outs to get a guy on base,” said Workman. “When you get that lead-off guy on, you can do a lot more things offensively and that really helped.”

Northmor only needed that one run due to strong pitching. Hammond pitched the first six innings of the game and was able to work around baserunners to keep Madison Christian off the scoreboard. While he only gave up one single in the first inning, he surrendered four walks and hit a batter, which allowed the Eagles to advance runners to third base with two outs in both the third and fourth innings before he was able to record the third out.

“He’s a bulldog,” said Workman of Hammond. “He’s going to do what he’s got to do to give us a chance to win and he’s done that for four years. He wanted to finish the day, but we had him at 101 pitches and it’s hot out today. I just felt like Trevor’s (Brubaker) fresh, so let’s get him out there and he did a good job, too.”

In the seventh inning, Brubaker was able to preserve the lead by striking out all three batters he faced, to go along with Hammond’s 10 strikeouts in his six innings.

Northmor held a 5-1 advantage in hits in the game and also drew three walks — the problem for much of the game was they were unable to string baserunners together. Cole Cuffman drew a walk in the first inning, Harvey had a single in the second frame and Bentley cracked a third-inning hit, but none of them would advance on the bases. Bowlin drew a one-out walk in the fourth, but also was stranded there.

In the fifth inning, with two outs, Bryce Cooper got a single and Bentley drew a walk to put two on, but the team would not be able to break the tie. Workman noted that his seniors did a good job of keeping the team’s younger players focused in a closely-contested playoff game.

“I kind of sensed that out of some of the younger kids today,” he said. “I thought they were kind of playing tight. Drew and Grant were pretty good about being vocal leaders in the dugout late in the game and trying to get everybody up — ‘What are we doing here?’ and ‘Let’s get things going.’ — and I think that helped out.”

And with Hammond’s lead-off hit in the sixth inning followed by the team bringing him across home plate, Northmor was able to survive and advance. While Workman said that a 1-0 game might be a bit stressful for the coaches, he added that it played into how his squad is built.

“It’s kind of the make-up of our team,” he said. “We’re just a pitching and defense-type team and just kind of piece it together offensively and get two-three-four runs and hope our pitchers and defense hold it.”

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807.