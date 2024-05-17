Highland beats Madison Plains; Cardington falls in sectional finals

Staff Report

After their Division III sectional championship contest at home with Madison Plains was postponed from Wednesday to Thursday due to weather, Highland wasted no time in earning a berth in the district semifinals at the expense of their opponents.

The Scots scored eight runs in the first inning in claiming a 16-0 win over Madison Plains. It was 10-0 after two frames and Highland scored their remaining six runs in the third as they finished off their opponents in five innings.

That offensive onslaught came on 12 hits, three walks, two batters hit by pitch and three MP errors. Kort Sears had a triple and single, while Evan Johnson drove in four runs with a pair of singles. Hayden Kline also had two singles. Sears also pitched a two-hitter for the win. He struck out five and walked one.

Cardington Pirates

The Cardington baseball season ended on Thursday at Newark Catholic in a Division III sectional final contest.

The game was scoreless going into the bottom of the third inning, but the Green Wave erupted for seven runs in that inning and went on to win 12-2 in six innings. Cardington would get two in the top of the fourth to make it a five-run game, but would not be able to get closer in finishing their year with a 13-14 record.

The team was held to four singles in the game, with hits by Merek McClure and Fisher Schuman driving in their runs. Wyatt Wade suffered the loss. He and A.J. Hall combined to give up 11 hits and four walks, while striking out four.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS