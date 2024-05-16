On May 6, the Morrow County Board of Commissioners made a proclamation of “National Correctional Officers and Employees Week.” The commissioners acknowledged and recognized the efforts of the Morrow County corrections officers and employees for their role in safeguarding the citizens of Morrow County by providing safe, secure, and humane incarceration of offenders within the county custody. They asked “citizens of Morrow County to be sure to express your gratitude for those who serve as a crucial pillar in our public safety systems.” Pictured (left to right) are Commissioner Tim Siegfried, Commissioner Tim Abraham, corrections officer Ryan McCarty and Commissioner Jon Mason. McCarty is an officer at the Morrow County Correctional Facility. Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel. She can be reached at [email protected].