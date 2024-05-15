Mental Health Awareness Month underway

Proclaiming May as Mental Health Month are (left to right) back row: Commissioner Tim Abraham, Commissioner Tim Siegfried, Kim Bood, Delaware-Morrow Mental Health Board, and Commissioner Jon Mason; front row: Tori Dimick, Southeast Healthcare; Becky Becker, NAMI Mid-Ohio; Lisa Meddles, Ohio Community Action; Nicole Rich, Morrow Family Health Center; Sarah Malich, PASS; Brenda Harden, Morrow County Food Pantry; Loretta Martin, SafeHarbor/No Limits; and Jeff Beale, PASS. Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest

At the Morrow County Board of Commissioners May 1 meeting, staff from seven local agencies came to support Morrow County Family Health Center’s presentation for Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

Nicole Rich, representing Morrow Family Health Center, brought signs in support of mental health, which read, “Stay strong,” “Stop the Stigma,” “Mental Health is Important,” “You are a Mental Health Warrior,” and “Know Science No Stigma.”

Individuals representing agencies included Kim Bood, of Delaware-Morrow Mental Health Recovery and Services Board; Brenda Harden for the Morrow County Food Pantry; Loretta Martin, of Safe Harbor/No Limits; Becky Becker, representing NAMI-Mid Ohio; Sarah Malich and Jeff Beale for Prevention Awareness Support Services (PASS); Lisa Meddles, of Ohio Community Action; and Tori Dimick for Southeast Healthcare and Re-entry.

Bood talked about the importance of recognizing how every organization, business, and individual needs to realize the responsibility to promote mental health and wellness.

“We all have the triggers that can impact our mental health,” said Bood. “We need to break the stigma of what mental health is.”

Commissioner Tim Siegfred read the proclamation, which ended as follows: “We, the Morrow County Board of Commissioners, do hereby proclaim May 2024 as Mental Health Month in Morrow County. We call upon the citizens, government agencies, public, and private institutions, businesses, and schools in Morrow County to recommit our community to increasing awareness and understanding of mental health, the steps our citizens can take to protect their mental health, and the need for appropriate and accessible services for all people with mental health conditions.”

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel. She can be reached at [email protected].