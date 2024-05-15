Highland baseball claims sole possession of MOAC crown

Staff Report

Highland claimed sole ownership of the MOAC baseball title on Tuesday night by topping Marion Harding 1-0 at home.

The Scots (22-3, 11-3 in league play) scored a run in the bottom of the first inning and then rode the arm of Zach Church to the win. He pitched a complete game four-hitter, striking out 11 and walking four. Offensively, Hayden Kline tallied a pair of singles and also drove in the team’s long run; while four other players had one single each.

